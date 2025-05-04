How To Trade Hims & Hers Health Stock Ahead of Its Earnings?

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Monday, May 5, 2025. Historically, the stock has exhibited significant volatility around its earnings announcements. Over the past five years, it has shown a negative one-day return following earnings in 56% of cases, with a median negative return of -5.8% and a maximum negative return of -22.3%.

This upcoming earnings report is particularly noteworthy, as analysts anticipate earnings per share of $0.23 on revenue of $538.4 million. These estimates represent approximately a two-fold increase compared to the earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $278.2 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company has been experiencing strong customer growth, and this trend is expected to persist.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential edge, although the actual market reaction will heavily depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and broader market expectations. There are generally two approaches to consider: either positioning before the earnings release based on historical probabilities, or analyzing the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the announcement to inform subsequent trades.

From a fundamental perspective, Hims currently has a market capitalization of $7.7 billion. Its revenue over the trailing twelve months stands at $1.5 billion, and the company has demonstrated operational profitability with $62 million in operating profits and a net income of $126 million.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Hims & Hers Health’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 16 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 7 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 44% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 44% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 42% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 7 positive returns = 13%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -5.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Hims & Hers Health, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.