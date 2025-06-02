How To Trade HealthEquity Stock Ahead of Its Earnings?

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), a health savings account custodian, is scheduled to announce its earnings on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Historically, the stock has shown a strong tendency for positive returns following its earnings reports. Over the past five years, HQY has seen a positive one-day return after earnings in 70% of instances, with a median gain of 3.4% and a maximum one-day surge of 11.6%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can be advantageous, though actual results will heavily influence stock performance. There are two primary approaches to consider:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: You can analyze the historical probabilities and consider taking a position before the earnings release.

You can analyze the historical probabilities and consider taking a position before the earnings release. Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, you can examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released and then adjust your position accordingly.

Analysts project HealthEquity to report earnings of $0.81 per share on revenue of $322 million. This compares to the prior year's quarter, which saw earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $288 million. From a fundamental perspective, HealthEquity currently has a market capitalization of $8.7 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $1.2 billion in revenue and was operationally profitable, reporting $203 million in operating profits and a net income of $97 million.

HealthEquity’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 14 positive and 6 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 70% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 70% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 92% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 14 positive returns = 3.4%, and median of the 6 negative returns = -6.3%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.



Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

