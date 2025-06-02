Stocks

How To Trade HealthEquity Stock Ahead of Its Earnings?

June 02, 2025 — 10:26 pm EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis->

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), a health savings account custodian, is scheduled to announce its earnings on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Historically, the stock has shown a strong tendency for positive returns following its earnings reports. Over the past five years, HQY has seen a positive one-day return after earnings in 70% of instances, with a median gain of 3.4% and a maximum one-day surge of 11.6%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can be advantageous, though actual results will heavily influence stock performance. There are two primary approaches to consider:

  • Pre-Earnings Positioning: You can analyze the historical probabilities and consider taking a position before the earnings release.
  • Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, you can examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released and then adjust your position accordingly.

Analysts project HealthEquity to report earnings of $0.81 per share on revenue of $322 million. This compares to the prior year’s quarter, which saw earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $288 million. From a fundamental perspective, HealthEquity currently has a market capitalization of $8.7 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $1.2 billion in revenue and was operationally profitable, reporting $203 million in operating profits and a net income of $97 million. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Separately, see – Buy, Sell, or Hold HIMS Stock?

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

 

Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

HealthEquity’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

  • There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 14 positive and 6 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 70% of the time.
  • Notably, this percentage increases to 92% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
  • Median of the 14 positive returns = 3.4%, and median of the 6 negative returns = -6.3%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

HQY 1D, 5D, and 21D Post-Earnings Return

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

HQY Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like HealthEquity, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HQY
UNH
ATHM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.