How To Trade AppLovin Stock Ahead of Its Earnings?

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is set to report its earnings on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Over the past five years, APP stock has experienced a positive one-day return following its earnings releases in a significant 69% of instances. These positive returns have shown considerable magnitude, with a median of 24% and a maximum of 46%, highlighting the substantial volatility often associated with APP stock around its earnings periods.

For event-driven traders, analyzing these historical patterns could potentially provide a strategic advantage, although the actual market response will heavily depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and market expectations. There are two main strategies to utilize this historical data:

Pre-Earnings Strategy: Assess the historical probability of a positive post-earnings return and establish a position before the earnings announcement.

Assess the historical probability of a positive post-earnings return and establish a position before the earnings announcement. Post-Earnings Strategy: Examine the historical correlation between the immediate market reaction to earnings and the subsequent medium-term returns, and then adjust your position accordingly after the earnings are released.

Currently, consensus estimates predict APP’s earnings per share to be $1.96 on sales of $1.38 billion. In comparison, the company reported earnings per share of $0.92 on sales of $1.06 billion in the same period last year.

From a fundamental standpoint, APP currently has a market capitalization of $104 billion. Its revenue over the trailing twelve months amounted to $4.7 billion, and the company has demonstrated operational profitability with $1.9 billion in operating profits and a net income of $1.6 billion.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

AppLovin’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 16 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 5 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 69% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 69% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 83% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 24%, and median of the 5 negative returns = -4.6%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of AppLovin stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before AppLovin. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

