How To Trade 3M Stock Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings?

3M (NYSE: MMM) is scheduled to announce its earnings on Friday, July 18, 2025, before market open. This report is a significant event for traders, particularly those who leverage event-driven strategies.

Over the last five years, 3M’s stock has demonstrated a balanced reaction to earnings announcements, with an equal split of positive and negative one-day returns following the results. In 50% of instances, the stock saw a positive one-day return, with a median of 4.8%. Conversely, in the other 50% of instances, it experienced a negative one-day return with a median of -2.8%. This historical pattern suggests a notable degree of volatility and a lack of consistent upward or downward bias post-earnings.

For the upcoming second quarter of 2025, consensus estimates anticipate earnings of $2.01 per share on sales of $6.05 billion. These projections represent a 4.2% increase in earnings per share compared to the year-ago quarter’s $1.93 per share, although sales are expected to be lower than the prior year’s $6.25 billion.

While the actual financial results and their comparison to consensus and expectations will heavily influence the stock’s immediate reaction, understanding these historical patterns can provide valuable insights for event-driven traders. There are two primary approaches to consider:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on the historical odds, a trader might choose to take a position before the earnings release, anticipating a move (either positive or negative) and managing the associated risk given the 50/50 split in past performance.

Based on the historical odds, a trader might choose to take a position before the earnings release, anticipating a move (either positive or negative) and managing the associated risk given the 50/50 split in past performance. Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, a trader could wait for the earnings release, analyze the immediate market reaction and the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns, and then position themselves accordingly after the announcement.

From a fundamental perspective, 3M currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $85 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $25 billion in revenue. It demonstrated operational profitability with $4.9 billion in operating profits and a net income of $4.4 billion.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Separately, see – What’s Happening With SBET Stock?

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

3M’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 67% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 4.8%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -2.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like 3M, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.