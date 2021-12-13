How Tornado Victims In Kentucky Can Apply For FEMA Aid

If you’re dealing directly with the aftermath of the storms and experiencing emotional distress, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support. If you want to help those impacted by the tornadoes, you can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

A cluster of devastating tornadoes ripped through the south and midwest on Dec. 10. Kentucky is believed to be one of the hardest-hit areas, with 64 people confirmed dead so far.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms. People in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties are eligible for financial assistance as they navigate their recovery.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has various assistance programs to help. Here’s what’s available and how to apply for the aid.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you have insurance, FEMA advises contacting your insurance company first before checking your eligibility for federal assistance. Those with insurance who apply for additional help through FEMA will be required to submit their insurance claim documentation.

The fastest way to get federal assistance is to apply online at Disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA. You can also apply on the official FEMA app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. FEMA also offers in-person applications at a Disaster Recovery Center; visit Disasterassistance.gov to find one near you.

Applying for assistance with FEMA will determine your eligibility for a variety of aid, including:

Transitional sheltering assistance

Photos of the tornadoes’ aftermath show that many houses have been completely destroyed, leaving many people living in emergency shelter locations (there are currently 11 shelters open in Kentucky; find one near you by dialing 2-1-1).

To get people out of emergency shelters and into private temporary housing, FEMA provides funds for transitional sheltering assistance in participating hotels.

You must apply for aid directly with FEMA and meet eligibility criteria, including owning or renting a damaged or destroyed home in an affected county.

Rental assistance

If you need a place to live while your home is being repaired, or you’re searching for permanent housing, you may be eligible for rental assistance.

Qualified people include those whose homes are uninhabitable due to the disaster, who agree to relocate and whose housing needs aren’t covered by insurance.

FEMA spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg tweeted on Sunday that the organization is actively working to help with long-term housing needs “since it will be a long recovery and we need to move fast.”

Home repair/replacement

Federal assistance may be available if you need an entire home rebuild or even basic repairs. Keep in mind that FEMA housing assistance will only cover basic needs to make a home safe, sanitary and habitable again. A home inspection may be required to determine if you qualify.

Refer to the FEMA Individuals and Household Program for more information.

FEMA also offers a catalog of other federal assistance programs for which survivors may be eligible. You can filter through its database by category types, such as food and nutrition assistance.

Should You Apply for Federal Assistance Even If You Have Insurance?

FEMA won’t provide assistance for losses covered by insurance, so you’re advised to file a claim for disaster-caused damage with your insurance company.

But that doesn’t mean insured individuals shouldn’t apply for federal assistance at all. During past disasters, FEMA advised insured individuals to still apply for federal aid to meet unmet needs not covered by insurance or for those who have exhausted their policy limit.

Only essential equipment, such as air-conditioning and stoves, will be repaired or replaced by FEMA funds; items deemed non-essential, such as dishwashers, won’t be covered by federal assistance but could be covered by your homeowners or renters insurance. FEMA previously advised that its assistance only provides basic needs to make a home safe, sanitary and functional. That means windows can be replaced, but not drapes, for example.

