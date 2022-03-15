How To Write A Winning Scholarship Essay

Applying to colleges is a lot of work for high school students. Whether you have the help of friends and family or you’re going at it alone, completing applications takes a lot of time, effort and energy. So does finding ways to pay for school.

Scholarships and grants are free financial aid, meaning they don’t have to be paid back. The more free money you get to pay for college, the less you have to borrow through student loans. While grants are need-based awards, scholarships tend to be based on merit. Sometimes organizations use grants and scholarships interchangeably, so make sure you know the requirements before submitting your applications.

If you’re browsing through scholarships that require an essay, you might not even want to complete an application—especially if writing doesn’t come naturally to you. But there are ways to lessen the anxiety and complete a winning scholarship essay. Here’s how you can do it.

8 Tips to Write a Scholarship Essay

1. Start Early

The sooner you start exploring scholarship opportunities, the more time you’ll have to get organized. It’s a common myth that you have to have top grades or be a star athlete to get a scholarship. There are many types of awards for all sorts of students.

Start by going through different topics of interest and those related to your background. For instance, there are scholarships based on:

Race and ethnicity

Gender

Military affiliation

Artistic or athletic ability

SAT or ACT scores

Religion

Major

School location

Grade point average (GPA)

Student organizations

Community service

Disabilities

Start by finding the most relevant scholarships for you. These might be those based on your major or where you’re going to school. If you don’t have a potential major set yet, you might concentrate on your interests or background. Getting organized helps you stay on track and gives you time to complete all the applications available. The longer you wait, the more likely you are to miss out on scholarship opportunities.

2. Learn About the Organization

Most scholarships are awarded by a private or nonprofit organization or group. Whatever institution is sponsoring the award, take a few minutes to review their mission, “about” page and other relevant information.

While learning about the organization is not required for your scholarship essay directly, it helps you learn who your target audience is and what they may be looking for in an applicant. Taking this extra step also shows you go above and beyond the minimum requirements to complete a task. That’s a great trait in a potential scholarship winner.

3. Find a Topic You’re Interested In

If you’re planning to major in chemistry and you look for scholarships related to your field of study, this could be a chance to prove to yourself it’s the right major for you. Writing a killer essay is easier if you have a passion for the topic, even without a writing background. It’s easier to spend time covering a subject you like instead of one you don’t.

When reviewing potential awards, organize your list by the ones that most align with your interests. The ones you’re knowledgeable and passionate about will likely be easier for you to apply to compared to others.

4. Read Those Directions (Again)

Taking a little time to go over the requirements will help you out in the long run. Check to see if you’re eligible for an award and what you need to do to submit your application. Check the deadline, submission page and any other pertinent information you need. Pay particular attention to the essay rules, and stick to the requested word count, prompt and other instructions.

Many organizations can weed out the submissions that don’t qualify pretty easily. Make sure your essay gets the chance it deserves by sticking to the assignment.

5. Use a Great Hook

Your introduction is how you grab onto the reader right out of the gate. Having a strong introduction can help you stand out among a crowded field of applicants.

Think about things you’ve read that hooked you right away, like books or articles that have stayed with you a long time. Starting your essay with a surprising fact, compelling anecdote or unexpected question can grab the reader’s attention and make a good impression right away.

If you’re unsure about what a good hook looks like, take time to read sample scholarship essays and note what you like about them. Even bad ones can help you see what you should avoid when writing.

6. Get Personal

When appropriate, don’t be afraid to share personal stories. All applicants to a certain scholarship write about the same prompts and are likely to come up with similar responses. Your unique stories are what can set you apart from the crowd.

Whether it’s about your education, your lived experiences, your goals or how the scholarship will help you, giving specific examples of how the award relates to your life is more impactful than simply explaining why you deserve to win.

Keep in mind that even though you’re writing to a specific audience, the best way to get noticed is to be yourself. There’s no need to embellish or exaggerate; simply sharing your history and experiences is enough to help you stand out from everyone else.

7. Be Positive

Every reader and scholarship judge is different, so what wins over one might be ignored by another. Detailing hardships can be difficult for you to share, but showcasing how you overcame those hardships (or plan to with the help of this scholarship) might be a better route to take.

Try to leave the reader feeling hopeful about your future by staying positive throughout your essay, even if you’re talking about hard topics or feelings.

8. Get a Second Look

After you’ve written and revised your essay, it’s still not done. Ask a friend or relative to give your essay a second look. They can come at it with a fresh pair of eyes and let you know what’s missing (if anything at all). Everyone needs an editor, so use your network to see what improvements could be made.

Bottom Line

Scholarship essays are one of the more difficult parts of applying for awards. It’s not easy to keep track of everything you have to do and when you have to do it. That’s why getting everything in order as soon as you can is important. Preparation is your friend when it comes to finding free ways to pay for school.

Since all scholarships have different award amounts, requirements and qualifying factors, it might seem like a lot of work to keep track of it all. But staying organized will help as you navigate the world of financial aid for college.

