How to Win Business Through Tax Planning

By Brian Mann, Chief Distribution Officer & Partner, C2P Enterprises

Taxes can be the single greatest retirement expense. As a financial advisor, are you providing your clients with the planning strategies they need to maximize their income and minimize their taxes?

It all comes down to seven key words: “Not all money is taxed the same.” And when you can explain this in a concise way to your clients and prospects, you will be able to expand your business, charge larger planning fees, attract more affluent clients, and improve client retention.

But how do you do it without creating confusion and causing your clients’ eyes to glaze over?

Understanding the order of money: Describe to your clients how the income tax system makes some dollars worth more than others through the identification of the classes of income and explain to them how to use tax efficient funnels. Measure their tax bracket: Look for opportunities each year to get your clients into a different bracket. Avoid any marginal tax traps: Explain and educate the client on what real marginal tax is versus what they perceive it to be to help your clients avoid unnecessary taxes. Allocate tax sensitive assets: Show the importance of strategically holding certain investments inside of certain account types. Review gifting strategies: Analyze different gifting strategies to minimize your clients RMDs and minimize capital gains taxes. Decide on paying taxes now or later: Analyze investment opportunities for taxation options to decide on paying taxes now or later, based on the economic and political environment. Manage their dynamic bracket: Know that tax management is not a one-time event – keeping up with their dynamic bracket provides ongoing value for your clients.

These seven critical checkpoints transformed Alison’s wealth management practice so much so that he developed a comprehensive training called The Tax Management Journey. This one-day training is a deep dive on these tax planning strategies and outlines the proven process to use with your clients.

Alison and Professor Christopher Woehrle, JD, LL,M (Tax) have been teaching this course since 2019 and have helped hundreds of financial planners assist their clients with keeping as much wealth as they can in their pocket and not in Uncle Sam’s. As Tony Engrassia, Owner of Wealth Management Strategies says, “Going through the Journey had opened up so many new opportunities for me to serve my clients. The information was invaluable.”

Brian Mann

About the author: Brian Mann, Chief Distribution Officer & Partner, C2P Enterprises

Brian Mann is the President and Partner of Clarity Insurance Marketing and Chief Distribution Officer and Partner of C2P Enterprises. As a member of the senior leadership team, Brian helps in delivering enhanced support and expertise to our network of financial advisors and institutions.

Brian is also the founder of Elite Advisory Group, a wealth management firm located in Huntington Beach, Cal. Before joining Clarity Insurance Marketing, he founded his own independent marketing organization that he grew to become an industry-leading firm. With more than 25 years of experience, he has an established track record of helping top-achieving advisors become great business owners. Brian invests hundreds of hours each year providing training, coaching, and mentoring to independent advisors throughout the country.

Brian is the Past Chairman of the Board for the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA) and led membership initiatives to successfully defeat SEC Rule 151A, and most recently in their fight against the Department of Labor’s Fiduciary Rule.

