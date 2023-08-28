How To Watch The U.S. Open Tennis Tournament In 2023

The final Grand Slam event of the pro tennis circuit, the U.S. Open is one of the sport’s four major championship tournaments. The term “Grand Slam” refers to the feat of winning all four in one season.

Only five people have ever won a singles Grand Slam. The most recent was Steffi Graf in 1988. If Novak Djokovic had won Wimbledon’s grueling final, he would have been within reach of becoming the sixth Grand Slammer.

You don’t have to be in the U.S. to watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament. TV networks and streaming video make it possible to keep an eye on the action wherever you are. If you’re excited about this year’s tournament, here’s how to watch it.

When Is the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament?

This year’s U.S. Open takes place from August 28 to September 10, 2023. It’s played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Live coverage of game play will begin on August 28 at 11:00 a.m. EDT or 8:00 am PDT. The singles finals will take place on September 9 and 10, beginning on both days at 4:00 p.m. EDT or 1:00 p.m. PDT.

How To Watch the U.S. Open With a VPN

Various streaming services will allow you to enjoy the U.S. Open from within the U.S. But if you’re traveling abroad and want to watch the tournament, you might face some hurdles. Many streaming services block users from watching their programming outside the regions where they have licenses.

But a virtual private network, or VPN, can help you. If you use a VPN, the streaming service will work as though you’re home in the U.S. rather than in another country. You’ll be able to access any of your streaming services from wherever you are, as long as you have an internet connection.

There are plenty of VPN services to choose from. Inexpensive plans from NordVPN (starting at $3.19 per month, with a 30-day money back guarantee) and TorGuard VPN (starting at $9.99 per month, with a seven-day money-back guarantee) are two you can use to watch the U.S. Open from anywhere.

How To Set Up a VPN

It’s easy to set up a VPN so you can be ready to go as soon as the players are. Once you create an account with the VPN provider of your choice, simply download the app on your computer or smartphone.

The app will either automatically connect you to the closest VPN server or let you choose from a list of servers. Make sure you select one in the United States so that your internet traffic will be routed there.

After you receive confirmation that you’re successfully connected, you can use your device the way you normally would and connect to the streaming service of your choice. When you’re finished, you’ll be able to disconnect from your VPN or change your server from the home screen of the app.

Where To Stream the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

To enjoy live viewing of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, you’ll need access to ESPN. Both cable and streaming options are available. The Tennis Channel will run some related programming as well. Here are eight ways to watch:

2023 U.S. Open Schedule

Here is the schedule for this year’s U.S. Open singles:

Monday, August 28: First Round, begins at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT

Tuesday, August 29: First Round, begins at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT

Wednesday, August 30: Second Round, begins at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT

Thursday, August 31: Second Round, begins at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT

Friday, September 1: Third Round, begins at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT

Saturday, September 2: Third Round,begins at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT

Sunday, September 3: Fourth Round, begins at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT

Monday, September 4: Fourth Round, begins at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT

Tuesday, September 5: Quarterfinals, begins at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT

Wednesday, September 6: Quarterfinals, begins at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT

Thursday, September 7: Women’s Semifinals, begins at 7 p.m. EDT, 4 p.m. PDT

Friday, September 8: Men’s Semifinals, begins at 3 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. PDT

Saturday, September 9: Women’s Final, begins at 4 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. PDT

Sunday, September 10: Men’s Final, begins at 4 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. PDT

Top-Seeded Players in the U.S. Open

Here’s a quick look at the top-seeded players in this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament:

Women:

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari Marketa Vondrousova Karolina Muchova

Men:

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

This Year’s Predictions and Favorites

It’s expected to be a tight contest between Novak Djokovic, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is looking for another women’s singles win. Two American men–Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe–and two American women–Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff–are top-10 seeds. Venus Williams received a wild card and is participating in her 24th U.S. Open.

Bottom Line

These VPN options should make it easy for you to tune in to top-notch tennis no matter where you are. Gather your friends, put on your terry cloth sweatbands and watch the best tennis players in the world serve it up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need a VPN to watch the U.S. Open?

No, you don’t need a VPN to watch this tennis tournament. But it can come in handy if you’re looking for a way to bypass geographic restrictions because you’re traveling outside of the country, for example.

Can I stream the U.S. Open for free?

You may be able to use DirecTV’s streaming service to watch some of the U.S. Open matches on ESPN without making a long-term commitment; there’s a five-day free trial. Keep in mind that if you want to watch the full tournament or other sports after the U.S. Open ends, you’ll likely need to pay for a subscription.

