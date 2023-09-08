How To Watch The Rugby World Cup In 2023

The Rugby World Cup, formally known as the Rugby Union World Tournament, is the sport’s premier international tournament, in which 20 of the world’s best sides compete for the Webb Ellis Cup.

The tournament is held every four years and has drawn significant attention since 1987. The 2019 Rugby World Cup had 857 million viewers—the most in tournament history and 26% more than the 2015 tournament, held in England. With a year’s worth of matches leading up to the tournament, the 2023 contest could see similar numbers.

For viewers outside of Europe, you can check out the gameplay via TV networks and streaming services. If you are excited to see some international rugby action, here’s how you can watch the Rugby World Cup.

When Is the Rugby World Cup Tournament?

The tournament will take place in France from September 8 to October 28. Live coverage of the first match between France and New Zealand begins on September 8 at 3:15 PM EDT on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

How To Watch the Rugby World Cup With a VPN

You can watch the Rugby World Cup via various streaming platforms in supported regions. However, some services block users who attempt to stream content outside of specific countries and regions.

A virtual private network (VPN) can help you stream from anywhere by connecting your device to a streaming service as if you are in a supported region. With a stable internet connection, you’ll be able to access your streaming services anywhere.

Affordable plans from NordVPN (starting at $3.19 per month, with a 30-day money back guarantee) and TorGuard VPN (starting at $9.99 per month, with a seven-day money-back guarantee) are good options for watching the 2023 Rugby World Cup from anywhere.

How To Set Up a VPN

To set up a VPN, you’ll need to create an account with your chosen VPN provider and download the app on a smartphone or computer.

From the app, you’ll be automatically connected to the closest VPN server. Select a server in the U.S. or one of the Rugby World Cup’s supported regions to route your internet traffic there.

After your connection is confirmed, you can connect to the streaming service of your choice.

Where To Stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup Tournament

To view the 2023 Rugby World Cup, you’ll need access to NBC Sports or CNBC via cable or streaming service options. Some encores will be aired on NBC. Here are six options for streaming the tournament:

2023 Rugby World Cup Schedule

For the qualifying round robin matches there will be matches played on most days between September 8 and October 8. Check your local listings for round robin match times and locations. Matches are played across nine venues in 10 cities: Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Saint-Denis and Toulouse.

Quarter-final Matches

Saturday, October 14: 11:00 AM EDT, Marseille

Saturday, October 14: 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Sunday, October 15: 11:00 AM EDT, Marseille

Sunday, October 15: 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Semi-final Matches

Friday, October 20: 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Saturday, October 21, 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Bronze Match

Friday, October 27: 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Cup Final

Saturday, October 28: 3:00 PM EDT, Saint-Denis

Predictions and Favorites

Four teams are favored to win the 2023 World Rugby Cup championship, according to Rugby Vision. New Zealand leads the group with a 33.5% chance of winning the Webb Ellis Cup. The team struggled last year with a series loss to Ireland. However, experts believe the team returned to form with an impressive outing in the Rugby Championship a few months ago.

The defending 2019 champions, South Africa, come in second with a 26.2% chance after defeating New Zealand’s All-Blacks 35-7 a few weeks ago. France sits at 20.6%, led by former World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont. Ireland trails in fourth place at 11.9%, despite being the No. 1-ranked team in the world heading into the tournament.

Bottom Line

A VPN is an excellent way to view the world cup action from anywhere in the world. Choose the best provider and streaming platform to fit your needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need a VPN to watch the Rugby World Cup?

No, you don’t need a VPN to watch this rugby tournament. However, it can help you avoid geographic restrictions if you are traveling.

Can I stream the Rugby World Cup for free?

You can use DirecTV’s streaming service to view some matches on NBC with a five-day free trial. To watch the full tournament or other sports after the Rugby World Cup, you’ll need a full subscription.

