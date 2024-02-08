How To Watch Super Bowl Live For Free On Phone, TV Or Any Device

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII has begun, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs set to face off on February 11 in Las Vegas. Now, if you are unable to catch the action live in Las Vegas, you can watch Super Bowl live for free on your phone, TV and any other device you have.

Here’s your guide on how to enjoy the action from Super Bowl LVIII without spending a dime.

What Happened: The highly anticipated game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on February 11.

The game can be streamed for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, and even a smart TV.

The San Francisco 49ers are the current favorites to clinch the title, according to various betting books including MGM, FanDuel, among others.

See Also: If You Invested $1000 In Apple When Steve Jobs Returned To Apple 28 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have

For those without access to the aforementioned platforms, an instant free trial with a live TV streaming provider is also an option.

Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII For Free On Phone

There are several ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII for free on phone. Here are a few options:

CBS, Paramount+

CBS has the rights to Super Bowl LVIII, so you have a few options ranging from smartphone apps to the CBS website or the free-to-air CBS channel.

You can watch Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ which offers a free trial or a $5.99 monthly subscription. You can catch the action using the CBS Sports app or visiting CBS.com, but both require a login. Alternatively, you can buy an affordable antenna and hook it up to your television, then flip over to the CBS channel, which is free-to-air.

If you're going the Paramount+ route, make sure you pick Paramount+ with Showtime when you apply for a free trial.

Other free trial options YouTube TV – eligible users get a two-week free trial. DirecTV – five-day free trial.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Disney+ Follows Netflix’s Footsteps In Password Sharing Crackdown: ‘Borrowers' Will Have To Pay Up Or Get Booted Out

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: NFL

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.