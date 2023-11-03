How To Use Your Costco Membership To Save Money on Your Pet

Owning a pet can be a major expense. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 35% of pet owners spend between $600 and $1,200 on their pets every year.

Fortunately, if you are a Costco member, you might be able to cut down on these costs. Here are some of the best ways to use your Costco membership to save money on your pet.

Save on Eco-Friendly Pet Supplies

If you’re an environmentally conscious pet owner, you’ll be pleased with the prices of Costco’s eco-friendly pet supplies.

“Many eco-friendly pet products, such as biodegradable waste bags and natural pet shampoos, are available at a fraction of the cost per unit compared to regular retail stores,” said Mollie Newton, founder of the pet-care blog PetMeTwice. “This is fantastic for both your budget and the planet.”

Buy Pet Food in Bulk

Buying in bulk can often save you money — as long as these items don’t go to waste. That’s why pet food is a savvy item to buy in bulk.

“Costco presents a selection of top-tier pet food,” Newton said. “Opting for these items in larger quantities can translate into substantial long-term cost savings.”

Dr. Sabrina Kong, a veterinarian with We Love Doodles, recommends the store-brand pet food for high-quality food at a great price.

“Costco’s Kirkland Signature pet food offers quality nutrition at a fraction of the cost of some premium brands,” she said.

Buy Cat Litter in Bulk

Like pet food, cat litter is another pet supply item you should buy in large quantities for the cost savings.

“So long as the items aren’t perishable, it’s worth considering purchasing items in bulk, as it’ll save you money in the long run — and it will minimize the risk of running out of an essential product at short notice. Cat litter is one of the first things I’d recommend,” said Madison Clasby, co-founder of the dog treat brand, Jack’s Premium. “You could also buy some litter box liners in bulk as well while you’re at it.”

Save on Pet Meds

Just as you can save big on prescriptions for yourself, Costco offers savings on pet medications as well.

“Costco offers many of the same medications prescribed and sold by your vet, but without the surcharge most vets tack onto these products,” said Daniel Caughill, co-founder of The Dog Tale, an online resource for dog owners. “You can get medicine to treat fleas and ticks, heartworm, diabetes, allergy relief, arthritis and anxiety.”

Get Discounted Pet Insurance

Costco members can access exclusive discounts on Figo Pet Insurance, and Costco Gold Star and Business Members can save even more.

“If you’re an upgraded Costco member, you can get a 15% discount on pet insurance, and you also can waive the enrollment fee [if you are an executive member],” said David Bakke, shopping blogger at DollarSanity.

Save on High-Quality Pet Beds

“Costco’s pet beds are a steal,” said We Love Doodles’ Kong. “They’re plush, durable and often comparable in quality to higher-end brands.”

