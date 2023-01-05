How To Use Your College’s Online Writing Center

If you’re a student at a college or university that has a writing center, you have a valuable resource at your fingertips. Writing skills can benefit you throughout your life, no matter what career path you choose.

Consider visiting your school’s writing center whenever you need assistance with writing projects, from term papers to resume updates. In this article, we’ll introduce you to everything you need to know about your school’s writing center and how it can help you become a better writer.

What Are University Writing Centers?

University writing centers employ tutors who provide feedback on their peers’ writing. Writing centers offer generalized writing support and are not set up to provide editing or proofreading services.

Writing center tutors—who are often students themselves—do not tell their clients what or how to write. Rather, they assist clients in their writing journey through collaboration, feedback and goal-setting. You can expect guidance and support when you visit a writing center.

Writing centers can assist with any type of writing, regardless of type and subject matter. You can visit your writing center at any point in the writing process as well. For example, you can schedule a consultation to brainstorm ideas for a writing assignment before you’ve written anything at all. You might also visit the center just before the assignment’s due date to discuss your final draft.

Who Can Use the Writing Center?

Your university’s writing center is available to all students at your school, regardless of their enrollment status, their major or the type of writing task at hand. It’s a misconception that writing centers are only for aspiring writers or English majors; likewise, it’s a misconception that if English isn’t your first language, you won’t be able to seek help at a writing center.

If you’re a registered student at your university, you have full access to writing center services. This resource can help you hone your writing skills—and its services are free.

How Do Writing Center Sessions Work?

Every writing center functions differently, but they all aim to help students become better writers.

Some schools require you to make an appointment to visit the writing center. Others accept drop-ins. Harvard’s writing center, for example, offers both: You can schedule an appointment if you don’t want to run the risk of having to wait for a writing tutor, or you can simply drop by at your convenience.

Most writing centers allow you to see the same tutor on a regular basis, which is convenient if you’re working on a long-term project or prefer a particular tutoring style. Sessions can run from 20 minutes to an hour.

Are Writing Centers Available Online?

Many writing centers offer online services. Using Harvard as an example again, writing center clients can complete their consultations over Zoom. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania even offers asynchronous online tutoring, which does not involve a live consultation with a tutor. Instead, the tutor and client work on the same document online.

What to Expect From Your Writing Center Session

Before we discuss what to expect from your school’s writing center, we’ll outline what you won’t experience there. A university writing center isn’t a place of punishment for poor writers. It also isn’t a drop-off editing service or a place where tutors will write your papers for you.

Writing centers offer clients free assistance with their writing assignments with a broader goal of helping students build strong, lasting writing skills.

Below, we’ll discuss a few tips for maximizing the success of your visit to your school’s writing center.

Ask Lots of Questions

Whether you’ve drafted your entire paper, you only have a rough outline or you aren’t sure what you want to write at all, come prepared with questions for your tutor and some issues you want to tackle. If you’re working on a particular assignment, make sure to give your tutor a sense of the assignment’s instructions so they can properly advise you.

Collaborate With Your Peer Tutor

A writing center session is a collaborative process that inspires you to come up with new ideas and approach your writing assignments with a fresh perspective. Come prepared to work with your tutor, rather than taking a backseat while they drive the process.

Brainstorm for Writing Assignments

You might have an upcoming term paper or essay due, but you can’t figure out which angle to take. Or maybe you’ve written half of a creative writing assignment, but your plot has become unfocused. Your writing center tutor can help you brainstorm new ideas and come up with a writing plan that helps you reach the finish line.

Read Through and Discuss Your Draft

If you’ve got a draft in hand, your writing center tutor can look it over and make suggestions for improvements. Writing center tutors commonly ask clients to read their own work out loud; this helps to catch mistakes and odd phrasing. (That said, you never have to read your writing out loud if you aren’t comfortable doing so.)

Do Not Expect Your Tutor to Edit or Proofread

As previously mentioned, a writing center isn’t a university-provided editing service. While writing center tutors will certainly make suggestions and help you identify improvement areas, it’s up to you to take action and implement changes. Think about a writing center tutor like a coach: They do not play the game for you, but they can help you play the game the best you can.

Writing Center Benefits

Create a Comfortable Tutoring Environment

Since all writing center tutoring is peer to peer, student writers can feel more comfortable seeking help in a supportive, nonjudgmental environment. Your tutor is not an authority figure.

Coach Students Through the Writing Process

Writing centers can help with the entire writing process, from brainstorming to outline creation to polishing the final draft. This can help you save time on assignments by ensuring you’re on the right path from beginning to end.

Helps Build Strong Writing Skills for the Long Term

University writing centers take a “teach-a-man-to-fish” approach with the goal of shaping clients into better writers. The skills you learn at a writing center can apply in many facets of your life even after you graduate and enter the workforce.

Online Writing Labs (OWLs) for Everyone

If your school doesn’t have a writing center or you are unable to attend tutoring sessions, check out these fantastic resources. The below online writing labs offer free writing services for anyone who needs them.

One of the best-known online writing centers, the OWL at Purdue offers video- and print-based writing resources and instructional material for students everywhere. Whether you want assistance with grammar basics or you need help putting together a resume, the OWL at Purdue can help.

Excelsior offers a comprehensive suite of online writing topics. Information is presented in article format and is concise, easy to use and helpful. Topics covered include avoiding plagiarism, rhetorical styles and citation guides.

Colorado State University’s online writing hub allows anyone to get feedback on their writing. Writing@CSU includes a university writing center, which serves all writers; CSU Writes, which serves academic writers and professional researchers; and a host of resources for writing tips and practice.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.