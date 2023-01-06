How To Use United Airlines Travel Credits

Airline travel credits have become increasingly common in recent times due to more generous cancellation and change policies, in addition to the disruptions in air travel. If you’ve had to cancel or change a United Airlines flight or have experienced any United operational issues, you’ve likely received a United travel credit.

United Airlines issues two types of travel credits, future flight credits and travel certificates, depending on the reason for issuance. Here’s what you need to know so you can manage and use your United travel credits effectively.

What Is a Future Flight Credit?

If you voluntarily cancel or change an eligible flight to a cheaper alternative, United will issue you a future flight credit.

You can apply future flight credits towards travel on United, United Express and United partner-operated flights purchased on united.com or the United app. Future flight credits can also be used to purchase some extras such as Basic Economy seat assignments and Economy Plus seating.

Future flight credits expire 12 months after the date they’re issued, so be sure to note the expiry date so you don’t lose your funds. One exception is future flight credits issued or set to expire before Dec. 31, 2022, which have had their expiration extended to Dec. 31, 2023.

Flights purchased with future flight credit must be flown by the expiry date. If it’s a return flight, your departing flight must occur by the expiry date.

Future flight credits are not transferable and can only be used for the person the future flight credit was issued to. However, if your credit was issued for a flight purchased on or before Aug. 31, 2021, your future flight credit can be used by anyone.

What Is a Travel Certificate?

United Airlines issues travel certificates if you voluntarily give up your seat on a flight or as a gesture of goodwill. For example, if a flight is overbooked and you agree to take a later flight, you’ll receive a travel certificate as compensation. Be aware that sometimes travel certificates are referred to as electronic travel certificates or ETCs.

You can redeem your travel certificate for travel on United, United Express and United partner-operated flights booked via united.com or the United app. Travel certificates can also be used for certain extra fees such as basic economy seat assignment, economy plus seating and preferred seat selection. Notably, you cannot use travel certificates in conjunction with MileagePlus awards or tour packages. That means you cannot pay the taxes and fees on award tickets with travel certificates.

Travel certificates expire 12 months after the date of issuance. Travel must be booked by the expiry date, so keep track of that all-important date. One exception is for travel certificates that were set to expire or were issued before Dec. 31, 2022. The expiry date for these exceptions has been extended to Dec. 31, 2023.

You can apply a travel certificate to travel occurring after the expiry date as long as you book the ticket prior to expiry. Since you can book travel a year in advance, this “book-by” policy effectively gives you an extra year to fly with your travel certificate.

Travel certificates aren’t transferable and cannot be sold, but they can be used by anyone as long as the travel is booked by the original certificate holder.

How To Get and Check Your United Travel Credit

Future flight credits are identified by the confirmation number of your original ticket, so keep that six-character identifier handy. You can also find the confirmation number under ticket receipts in your MileagePlus account if you are a member.

Travel certificates use a PIN number which is emailed to you when the travel certificate is issued.

If you are a MileagePlus member, you can track your travel credits in your wallet in your MileagePlus account. You’ll find your wallet under the My United tab.

If you’re not a member, head to United’s site and enter your confirmation number or PIN to check your travel credit. If you don’t have either the confirmation number or PIN or your travel credit doesn’t appear in your account, you can enter the email address associated with your United travel and any travel credits linked to that email address will be pulled up.

How To Redeem Your Travel Credit

The most convenient way to redeem your travel credit is online at united.com or via the United app. If you call United reservations to use your credit, you may be charged a fee.

To use your travel credit, search and select your flight as usual. At checkout, choose travel credit as your payment option.

If you are a MileagePlus member, your travel credits should appear automatically. If you’re not a MileagePlus member or your travel credits aren’t listed, you can look up your credits directly in checkout, using the confirmation number, PIN or your email address.

Select the travel credit(s) you wish to use and finish checking out. Multiple travel credits can be applied to one reservation as long as they are of the same type. That means you can’t mix future flight credits with travel certificates. Any remaining credit left after applying a travel certificate can be used in the future using the same PIN number as long as it is prior to the expiration date.

Bottom Line

Travel credits have become a fact of life in the current travel environment. Understanding the two different types of United Airlines travel credit is important when it comes to redemption and eligible uses. With our guide, you’ll be able to smoothly navigate United travel credit usage and get best value from them.

