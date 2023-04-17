How To Use Ultimate Rewards Points For The Ultimate Staycation

We won’t lie: A staycation may never feel as exciting as a bona fide vacation. Occasionally, though, traveling far and wide isn’t realistic. Life gets in the way. But you can still escape your humdrum in just a few hours by switching up the routine and taking a staycation. Sometimes that’s enough to escape the feeling of walls closing in on you.

It’s even better when you can use your points to finance your respite. The most valuable way to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® is for transfer to travel partners. Their in-house travel portal provides even more options by allowing you to book flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises and even activities without many restrictions. You’re limited only by your imagination. The benefit to redeeming Ultimate Rewards for travel is the uplift: You’ll get 1.25 cents per point with the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and 1.5 cents with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, compared to only 1 cent per point when you redeem for cash back.

Even though redeeming for cash back isn’t usually quite as valuable, it may make sense in some cases. With cash in hand, there’s no limit to what you can do. Here are my favorite staycation ideas that will help you escape the everyday without going too far afield.

Feel the Wind in Your Hair

I’ve always thought I wanted a convertible. You may have shared the same vision of a carefree, Beach Boys-soundtracked journey off into the sunset. Then I considered the impracticality of a mom of two trying to get a week’s worth of groceries and two occupied carseats home in a car meant for looks, not function.

Fortunately, you can live out your dreams through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal. It offers a plethora of car rental options, including convertibles, the industry standard being a Ford Mustang Convertible.

There’s no reason you have to take your own car on a staycation. Why not trade in your minivan for a Mustang? Rates aren’t cheap, but you may not even need a hotel. A day trip with the wind in your hair, which would only cost from 10,000 to 12,000 Ultimate Rewards points (depending on which card you hold) on a $150 rental, may be enough to get your groove back.

Laze by the Pool

If your idea of vacation is sunny days on the beach, make the most of what you can by finding a hotel with a pool near home. No, your app with ocean sounds won’t be exactly the same, but you can still enjoy swimming, frozen drinks and a comfortable room to go back to without leaving the county.

Though tons of hotels have a pool, finding one that screams vacation-mode might cost a few more points. This is one time when that extra 20,000 points can be entirely worth it—after all, you’re not paying for airfare to get there. Ultimate Rewards allows points transfers to Hyatt, Marriott and IHG though in some cases you may be better off booking through the travel portal at a fixed rate instead. Be sure to compare award prices versus cash prices to decide.

While you’re at it, budget a little extra for spa treatments to fully relax. Ultimate Rewards can be redeemed for gift cards to SpaFinder, which often features on-site hotel spas or other equally convenient facilities.

Get Spooked

Fall means back to school, but waiting for your vacation—or staycation—can help build anticipation and excitement, especially if your summer already feels jam-packed with other activities. If the thought of squeezing one more thing onto your calendar makes you cringe no matter how fun it sounds, go ahead and save it for later.

Leaf-peeping, if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere with fall foliage, is one of the most budget-friendly activities you can do. Redeem Ultimate Rewards for a gas gift card and splurge on that rental car you were thinking about earlier. Then, pack a picnic and go. You can even offset the cost of that by redeeming for GrubHub or UberEats gift cards that offer gourmet delivery options.

Halloween also features prominently in the mix for fall. With the Ultimate Rewards portal you can book spooky nighttime walking tours in cities such as New Orleans, Charleston and Savannah for around 2,000 Ultimate Rewards points or less per person. You’ll also find other tours and experiences through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Camp in Your Backyard

We’ve covered many unique lodging options, including tiny homes and yurts, but you can get creative with your sleeping arrangements without leaving the house. Use 80,000 Ultimate Rewards for cash back and you’ve got $800 for a luxury tent setup in your own backyard that would excite even a reluctant camper. You might get a camping convert once they realize they can dash inside for a beer from the fridge or a potty break. Make sure to keep the cell phones inside: You are camping, after all.

With that budget, you could buy a high-end tent like this one that brings Out of Africa to mind. Add a queen-sized air mattress (it’ll fit!) and an outdoor fireplace to up the camping vibe. Everything else you would need to decorate you probably already own—get creative with area rugs and holiday lights, which leaves plenty left over for s’mores.

Once you’ve sampled backyard camping, you might get the confidence to cast your net a bit wider. The best part is that you can use your Ultimate Rewards redemption over and over again, enjoying your free swag every time you get out into nature.

Hunt in Your Hometown

We mentioned Geocaching in our homeschooling ideas post, but there’s a more organized way to get out of your rut. A scavenger hunt can immerse you into your hometown and lead you to secret spots, even in a place you’ve lived your whole life.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel portal offers scavenger hunt options for every major city and more than a few minor ones as well. Best of all, they typically cost under 2,000 Ultimate Rewards points for an entire day of entertainment.

Bonus: You can finally afford to invite your kids’ friends on vacation.

Bring the World to You

I’ll confess a weakness for fun stuff coming in the mail and Forbes Advisor even has a list of recommended subscription boxes. One way I’ve expanded my family’s horizons without leaving home has been internationally-based boxes of cheer. Redeeming Ultimate Rewards for cash, I can pick up any number of annual visits from the FedEx treat fairy.

My family’s favorite is Japan Crate, which is a bright red box of chaos that brings smiles to our faces every time it arrives. The crate is jam-packed with indecipherable techni-color goodies and we spend the first few minutes with the boxes asking “what the heck is that?” Fortunately, the box comes with a guide so you can match the product to the catalog description. The 12-month subscription is around $550, or 55,000 Ultimate Rewards points.

If you fancy more variety in your global exploration, try the Universal Yums box. Featuring a new country every month, Universal Yums takes a deep dive into culture via food. From Columbia to Thailand to Greece, you can discover culinary treats and insights into each global community. The Super Yum Box, which also includes a guidebook with interactive games, is $492 per year or 49,200 Ultimate Rewards points.

Bottom Line

Staying home is never a perfect substitute for traveling, but bite-sized bits of joy are appreciated all the more when you just need a break. Ultimate Rewards can help finance your escape from reality, no matter what form it takes.

