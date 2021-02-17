How to Use The Recovery Rebate Credit To Claim Your Missing Stimulus Payment

As of January, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a total of 307 million stimulus payments (aka Economic Impact Payments) to eligible Americans, totaling more than $413 billion in financial relief.

And while most Americans have received their first and second stimulus payments, millions are still waiting. Many haven’t even received their first payment.

If you are one of the millions of Americans that has yet to receive your stimulus payment, you may be able to claim the amount as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 federal tax return.

Here is what you need to know.

Who Qualifies for the Recovery Rebate Credit and Stimulus Payments?

It’s important to understand the difference between the Recovery Rebate Credit and the first and second round of stimulus payments. You only qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 federal tax return if the IRS did not issue your stimulus payment, or if you received a partial payment.

For both rounds of stimulus payments, individuals were paid directly by the federal government to eligible people. If you are unsure whether you did receive the payment, you should contact the IRS to verify, review your IRS online account or Get My Payment. If the IRS issued your first or second stimulus payment, but the payment is lost or missing, you should not file for the Recovery Rebate Credit but request the IRS to trace the payments first.

The first and second round of stimulus payments were based on your 2018 or 2019 tax information. Individuals qualified for the full stimulus payment if their adjusted gross income (AGI), which is income minus certain deductions, was $75,000 or below ($150,000 for married couples).

The first full stimulus payment was $1,200 for single individuals and $2,400 for married couples. The second full stimulus payment was $600 for single individuals and $1,200 for married couples.

If you earned more than the threshold for the maximum payment but not more than $99,000 ($198,000 for married couples), you received a partial stimulus payment for the first stimulus payment.

For the second stimulus payment, your stimulus payment was reduced to $0 when your AGI reached $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for married couples without children (this maximum amount increased by $12,000 for each additional qualifying child). The IRS reduced the stimulus payment by $5 for every $100 earned above the threshold for both rounds, resulting in “partial” payments.

The income requirements for the Recovery Rebate Credit are the same as the stimulus payments and will be based on your 2020 federal tax return information. So if you were not eligible for the stimulus payment or received a partial payment previously, you may be eligible when you file your 2020 federal tax return this tax season.

Who Might Qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit

You lost income or experienced an income reduction in 2020: Let’s say you are single and your AGI was $100,000 for both the 2018 and 2019 tax years. However, in 2020, your income decreased to $50,000 because you were furloughed for the first few months of the pandemic. Since your earnings are now below the threshold of $75,000 for single individuals, you may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the funds you didn’t get as a direct payment.

You welcomed a new addition to your family: If you gave birth to or adopted a child in 2020, you may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for your new child. Your child must be under the age of 17 by December 31, 2020, to qualify for the payment. Children under 17 were eligible for $500 in the first round and $600 in the second round of stimulus payments.

You’re a college student who was claimed as a dependent in 2018 or 2019 but you’re no longer a dependent in 2020: Let’s say, you are a 20-year-old college student, and your parents claimed you as a dependent on their 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Since you were not eligible to receive the stimulus payment previously, you may qualify for the credit now if you plan to file your own return for the 2020 tax year.

This also applies to people who were claimed as a dependent in 2018 or 2019 but don’t qualify as a dependent for 2020, even if you weren’t a student.

Who Isn’t Eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit?

If you received a full stimulus payment, you aren’t eligible for any more stimulus money and you don’t need to file this information on your tax return.

Also, you are not eligible for the credit if someone else can claim you as a dependent.

The IRS requires you to be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien to qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit. If you are a nonresident alien, who is someone who has not passed the green card test, you do not qualify for the credit. You are not eligible for the credit if you do not have a Social Security number. However, if you are married and only one spouse does not have a Social Security number, there are certain instances where the couple might still qualify.

How to Claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on Your 2020 Tax Return

You will need to file your Recovery Rebate Worksheet along with your 2020 federal tax return. Typically, if you are filing your return using tax preparation software, the program will guide you through the worksheet.

Next, you will need to enter the amount of the stimulus payments received for both rounds. You can find the amounts you received on your Notice 1444, which was mailed by the IRS. The IRS sent a Notice 1444 for the first stimulus payment and Notice 1444-B for the second round, showing you how much you received.

“When you file your 2020 return, you will have to report the stimulus checks you received with the Recovery Rebate Credit you are entitled to claim,” said Samantha Hawkins, a certified public accountant and founder of Hawkins CPA Solutions, LLC in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. If you did not receive or cannot locate your notice, you can create an online account with the IRS to verify the amounts received.

If you received less than the full stimulus payment for one or both rounds, the worksheet asks you questions about your income. If your 2020 AGI income is less than $75,000 for single individuals and $150,000 for married couples, you may be entitled to claim an additional stimulus payment. If your income is above the threshold, the worksheet will request you reduce your income by 5% for the amount above these income thresholds to determine your partial payment amount.

You’ll calculate the additional amount of your stimulus payment on the worksheet, then report this amount on line 30 of your 2020 federal tax return.

And the good news? If you received a higher payment based on your 2018 or 2019 income and now qualify for less or no stimulus cash at all, you don’t have to repay the credit.

Unlike the first and second rounds of stimulus checks, you will not receive a direct payment from the IRS separate from your tax refund. Since the Recovery Rebate Credit is a tax credit, the credit will be included with your 2020 tax refund or applied to any taxes owed for 2020.

Your Stimulus Payments Aren’t Taxable

It is essential to understand that your stimulus payment is not taxable. The IRS states that you do not need to include the amount in your gross income or pay taxes on the payments.

Although the IRS has issued guidance that the stimulus payments are not taxable, most Americans still don’t understand how the stimulus payment will affect their taxes.

A February survey conducted by YouGov for Forbes Advisor found that more than half of respondents believed they would be taxed or didn’t know if they would have to pay taxes on their payments.

Hawkins found that her clients did understand the payments are nontaxable, but “The part that I think most do not necessarily understand is that the payment is technically an advance refundable tax credit,” Hawkins said.

An advance tax credit is where the IRS allows you to receive a payment in advance of filing your tax return. Typically, if you received more than you are entitled you will have to repay the amount back to the IRS.

However, the Recovery Rebate Credit works differently.

If you received the payment based on your 2018 or 2019 tax return and no longer qualify for it based on your 2020 tax return, you do not have to pay the stimulus payment back. The Recovery Rebate Credit is also considered a refundable credit, which means it can reduce the amount of taxes you owe on your 2020 tax return or generate a refund to you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.