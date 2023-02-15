How To Use The Chase Ultimate Rewards® Travel Portal

Although there are a hundred online travel agencies (OTAs) to choose from, Chase entices cardholders to use its own. Anyone with a credit card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points has access to the Chase travel portal as a way to earn and redeem points—often at advantageous rates.

Currently, the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal allows you to book hotels, flights, cars, activities and cruises. Let’s take a look at what it offers and how to use it.

Advantages To Using the Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal

With dozens of options for booking trips, you might be tempted to write it off in favor of the sites you’re already used to. However, you could be missing out on earning extra rewards, discounts when booking trips or higher value when redeeming rewards.

Earn Ultimate Rewards on Travel Booked Through Chase

All personal credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards include elevated earning rates for travel booked through the Chase travel portal. These high earning rates are a fast way to accumulate extra rewards. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns 10 points per dollar on hotels booked through Chase Travel compared to only 3 points per dollar for hotels booked through other channels.

Other cards also earn bonus points for Chase travel bookings, in addition to other bonus categories which vary by card:

Enjoy Credits Toward Chase Travel

One perk of the Sapphire Preferred is that it comes with up to $50 in statement credits each anniversary year toward hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. There are no restrictions on length of stay, destination or which hotel you book, making this a relatively easy credit to take advantage of. It does, however, mean that Sapphire Preferred cardholder’s should be using the Chase Travel portal at least once per year to obtain their credit.

Simply book your hotel through Chase Travel and pay with your Sapphire Preferred. The statement credit will be applied to your account automatically within a few days.

Redeem Rewards Toward Chase Travel

On some Ultimate Rewards-earning credit cards, you’ll get a nice bump when redeeming rewards for travel booked through Chase. You’ll get 1.25 cents per point with the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and 1.5 cents with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, compared to only 1 cent per point when you redeem for cash back.

An extra 25% in value goes a long way, especially if you’ve accumulated a sizable balance through a welcome bonus or other earnings. For example, 50,000 points would be worth $500 cash back but uplifts to $625 when redeemed toward Chase Travel bookings at 1.25 cents each. At 1.5 cents, it works out to $750 in value.

How To Search and Book Travel Through Chase Ultimate Rewards

There are several ways to access the Ultimate Rewards travel portal but all of them will require you to login to your Chase account to get started. Once logged in, from your main account dashboard, you’ll click into your rewards which will bring you to a landing page with all your reward options. From there, click on the Earn / Use button at the top and navigate to Travel.

The main travel homepage will look a lot like the travel websites you may ordinarily use. You can switch between tabs that allow you to book different types of travel—such as flights or hotels—and then simply enter the details for your intended trip.

Similar to any popular booking website, your search will return a variety of booking options to look through. You’ll have the ability to sort by different criteria, such as price, or filter for options that are meaningful to you.

Remember, the main search results typically default to showing the cheapest options when comparing prices—nonrefundable rooms at hotels, basic economy airfares or inside cruise cabins, for example. Upgraded options are typically available when clicking on a specific search result.

Diving into the details will bring up the rules and restrictions associated with that booking. For example, when booking flights you’ll see details like whether bags or specific seat choices are included with your fare.

Once you’ve selected the exact travel arrangements that appeal to you, you can click Continue Booking to be taken to a review page. This page will also be your first opportunity to apply points toward payment, if you wish. You have the option to pay entirely with points (if your rewards balance is high enough), charge the full amount to your Chase credit card or pay with a combination of points and a card in any proportion you like.

Once you click the button to Begin Checkout, you’ll be walked through the booking process. You’ll need personal information for all travelers—such as full names as issued on official ID cards and dates of birth—as well as contact information. You’ll also need a Chase credit card number handy if you’re charging all or some of your purchase to your card.

When paying with a combination of points and card, you do not have to use the same credit card that you are redeeming points from. For example, if you are redeeming points from your Freedom Flex for a rental car, you could use your United℠ Explorer Card to pay the balance in order to take advantage of primary rental car insurance. The credit card used needs to be a Chase credit card, but it does not have to be a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning card.

Limitations When Booking Through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Although there are strong reasons to book your future trips through the Chase travel portal, there are also a few downsides.

First, like with all online travel agencies, all hotel reservations are considered third-party bookings. This means you’re typically ineligible to earn reward points or elite-qualifying credits directly through the hotel’s loyalty program. You may also be ineligible for any elite benefits you’d normally receive, such as suite upgrades or food and beverage vouchers. Additionally, rates may be higher than booking directly—you’ll need to compare prices to confirm.

Second, making changes or cancellations to your reservations must be completed through Chase Travel. So, for example, if your flight has a schedule change, you’ll need to work through Chase rather than with the airline to find a suitable alternative. In some cases, this can be an extra layer of complexity and inefficiency.

These limitations won’t necessarily be dealbreakers, but you should keep them in mind before making reservations.

Bottom Line

While the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal looks and works a lot like every other online travel agency, it comes with a few advantages when it comes to earning or redeeming points. Learning how to use the platform should be relatively intuitive. It’s worth a look, especially if you hold one of Chase’s premium travel cards that come with hotel credits or redemption bonuses when booking travel.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.