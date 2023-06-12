How To Use The Capital One Travel Portal

Booking travel and finding the best prices can be confusing, but luckily Capital One has created a travel portal that makes it easy to book flights, hotels and rental cars all in one place.

The portal isn’t simply a booking engine. It also helps you find the best prices, guides you on when to book and offers protections in case your price drops or goes up. Let’s take a look at some of the best ways to use the Capital One travel portal.

Capital One Travel Portal Overview

The Capital One Travel Portal is an innovative and user-friendly platform designed to streamline travel planning for Capital One cardholders. It provides valuable tools and features that help you make informed decisions and save money.

Built-in services include a price matching guarantee, price prediction and price watch. For a fee, you can also add more protection on flight tickets with Cancel for Any Reason.

The portal’s algorithms analyze historical data and trends to advise you on the best time to book, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars. Plus, if the price of your booking drops within 10 days after you’ve made a reservation, you can receive a travel credit to cover the price difference. Below, we break down the details of each of these benefits.

Why To Use the Capital One Travel Portal

The first reason to start using the Capital One travel portal is the rewards-earning potential. Depending on the Capital One card that you own, you could receive a significant earnings boost by booking through Capital One Travel. With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, for example, you’ll earn .

A price matching guarantee is offered when booking flights, hotels or rental cars through the travel portal. If you can find a better price elsewhere within 24 hours of booking for the exact same itinerary, you can receive a refund of the difference provided by letting Capital One know.

If the system suggests that you book now, you’ll also enjoy free price drop protection. If the price drops within 10 days after booking, you’ll receive the difference up to $50.

The portal also offers Cancel for Any Reason coverage which offers a way to make your flights partially refundable for a fee. That way, you have the chance to cancel all of your non-cancellable flights up to 3 hours before departure if you purchased the add-on option and receive a refund on most of the flight’s base fare and taxes.



How To Access the Capital One Travel Portal

In previous iterations of the Capital One travel portal, only cardholders from a select few Capital One credit cards were able to take advantage of this platform. But as of recently, nearly all Capital One cardholders can. Here are a few examples of popular Capital One credit cards that can use the Capital One travel portal.

To access the portal, just head to the Capital One travel portal dedicated website. If it is your first time visiting, you will have to create new login credentials. You’ll be prompted to enter identifying information so Capital One can link your travel portal profile to your credit card accounts.

Once you’re set up, all you have to do is log in so you can start booking travel.

How To Book Flights on Capital One Travel Portal

To book flights, click on the flights menu on the center of your screen. The search will display all necessary fields you need to complete. Next, you will be asked to select a one way or round trip option as well as the departure and arrival airports.



Each day in the calendar is color-coded which makes it easy to pinpoint which dates offer the lowest prices.



Pressing search will load all the results from your query, allowing you to further refine your search with other parameters like specific airline, number of stops and time of day, among others, as well as sort your results by price, arrival time, etc.

When you select a flight, you will be shown all its key details – from the class of service to your bag allowance and seat selection – so that you can make the choice that works best for you.



The payment page is quite simple. You’ll start by filling out a few contact information fields so you can get all the information once booked. Then, you’ll be asked to select whether you want to use your rewards as a form of payment or use one of your credit cards. If you don’t have enough rewards to cover the full ticket cost, you can apply what you have toward the price and pay the rest with your card.

How To Book Hotels on the Capital One Travel Portal

Hotels are easy to book through the Capital One travel portal. Enter the destination city, the check-in and check-out dates and how many travelers per room. Then hit search.



You’ll be shown all hotels in the area and be able to further refine using the available filters. You can also sort the listings by Recommended, Price (Low to High) or Star Rating (High to Low).



Once you make your selection and head to the payments page, you’ll be presented with the same options as when booking flights.



Booking hotels through the Capital One travel portal will net you 5 to 10 miles per dollar depending on which Capital One credit card you have, so you’ll see your account balance grow higher with every paid booking.

How To Book Rental Cars on the Capital One Travel Portal

Booking rental cars is just as simple. Click on rental cars on the center menu and then enter all of the search criteria information.



You’ll see a list of all available vehicles from different companies where you can filter by price, car type, rental company and cancellation policy, among other filters.



Once selected, you can complete your car rental booking in a few clicks by completing the requested information before you’re once again taken to the payments page.



Rental cars booked through the Capital One travel portal earn bonus rewards of 5 to 10 miles per dollar, depending on your credit card. And with many rental car companies, you’re still able to enter your loyalty numbers to take advantage of the benefits they offer as well.

Bottom Line

The Capital One travel portal is simple and easy to use, both to earn rewards and use the points that you’ve accumulated. And with useful tools like price protection, refundable flights and more, Capital One Travel gives travelers a lot of flexibility which can help them secure the best price.

