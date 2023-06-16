How To Use ChatGPT To Get Your Dream Job

What can ChatGPT do for you? That seems to be the question that many people are asking themselves as the artificial intelligence chatbot continues to transform modern society. Using AI to complete tasks, whether big or small, is quickly becoming the new normal.

There may be some of you who are searching for a job, and ChatGPT can help with that as well. For those on the job hunt right now, or those who may be looking soon, here’s how can you use ChatGPT to your advantage. Who knows — it might help you land that dream job you’ve always wanted.

Improve Your Resume

There may be typos or wordy bullet points that you may have missed when creating your resume. Or, you might not have relevant information on your resume. This is where ChatGPT can be utilized.

“Copy and paste your resume and ask [ChatGPT] the best ways to improve it,” said Sho Dewan, a career coach, in his LinkedIn post.

Upon asking ChatGPT about its ability to critique resumes, the AI chatbot said it “can provide guidance on effective job search strategies, including where to look for job opportunities, how to use online job boards and how to leverage your network.”

It is advised to go into further detail in your conversation with ChatGPT. Ask it questions like: Can you personalize my resume for an application to Google? Can you tailor my resume to fit a government job I am interested in?

By being specific with ChatGPT, and telling the AI to use a specific tone to match the company’s, ChatGPT can help you tailor your resume to fit each job application’s needs.

Job Search Strategies

ChatGPT can provide guidance on effective job search strategies. It can perform tasks including pointing you in the right direction when you are looking for job opportunities. It can also show you how to use online job boards, and how to leverage your network.

Do not be afraid to ask ChatGPT for advice on moving to a new field, including the best job boards for that field. ChatGPT is an expert at pointing users in the right direction by providing inquirers access to resources.

To reiterate, one thing to keep in mind when consulting ChatGPT is focusing on specificity. Specificity is essential in order to extract the answers you seek from the AI. By giving it as much detail as possible regarding your job situation, as in your background and what you want to transition into, ChatGPT will be able to give you accurate advice that fits your situation.

Break Down a Job Description

Maybe the wording is unclear in a job description, or there is a technical requirement that you are unfamiliar with, even if you check all the other boxes for the job. Plugging in a job description into ChatGPT will help you parse the description and extract keywords.

“[ChatGPT can] dissect a job description and look for the main keywords [the potential employers] are looking for,” Dewan said.

Those keywords can then be used to help you create a cover letter that highlights how your experiences align with what the job is asking for. ChatGPT will also be able to craft you a cover letter — but make sure you tell the AI when it is crafting your cover letter to use the keywords from the job description.

Interview Preparation

ChatGPT can offer advice on how to best prepare for an interview, including best body language practices and tips on how to answer common questions most effectively. “[Use ChatGPT to] prep for the hardest-hitting interview questions and help tell your story,” Dewan said in his post.

You can use ChatGPT to provide sample questions that might pertain to the position you are interviewing for. That way, it will be less likely you will be caught off-guard by a difficult question. You can also ask ChatGPT to provide questions for you to ask the interviewer.

Personal Branding

ChatGPT can also help you make an impact on hiring stakeholders. “[You can use ChatGPT to] craft LinkedIn notes and personalized connections to decision-makers,” Dewan said.

By using ChatGPT to update your LinkedIn status, or reach out to recruiters and potential employers, you are streamlining the process of building a personal brand. Marketing yourself is one of the essential components of securing a dream job.

When asking ChatGPT about using its tool to improve a personal brand, the AI answered that it could, “assist you in developing a personal brand that highlights your strengths and unique qualities, [which] includes optimizing your LinkedIn profile and creating a professional online presence.”

If you feel that you need help creating a professional profile page, ChatGPT can provide you with written content that will make your profile look both legitimate and sound professional.

