How To Use Buy Now Pay Later Wisely This Holiday Season

This is the third Christmas that Nicole Darr of Irving, Texas has used buy now, pay later (BNPL) to buy Christmas gifts for her nieces. She’s tried most of the installment loan platforms: Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna and Sezzle among them.

“I like to be done early,” Darr says. “I’m not a last-minute person.” She tries to finish her Christmas shopping at least two weeks before Christmas day—three weeks if things go well. But she also shops for gifts on a strict budget, so sometimes money she’s allotted for gifts becomes available past her self-imposed deadline.

Buy now pay later platforms have helped her bridge her budget gaps. And with supply chain issues creating snags for shoppers in almost every category this year, it’s helping her get an even earlier head start on her Christmas shopping—she started in October.

These payment platforms, which have become much more commonplace in recent years, offer shoppers a convenient alternative to credit cards or long-term loans.

But managing your accounts, especially if you use various platforms, can get tricky. If you miss payments, you could find yourself dealing with fees or even decreased credit scores. And missing payments may be more common than you think: In a November survey of 2,000 adults conducted by YouGov for Forbes Advisor, 11% of people who had used a BNPL service had missed a payment more than once.

If you use buy now pay later services, here’s how you can avoid making the same mistakes.

Why You’re Seeing Buy Now Pay Later Everywhere Now

The YouGov survey found that of respondents who used a BNPL platform, 51% chose it because they like to spread out payments to help them budget effectively. Thirty-eight percent said they were attracted to the fact that payments are interest-free.

That perceived convenience has helped BNPL really take off since the pandemic began. As we turned from a mix of in-person and online shopping to primarily online, BNPL platforms were there to offer a modicum of ease to shoppers who may have been feeling stressed about money.

Buy now pay later platforms are similar to using a credit card, but there are a few key differences. A BNPL platform allows you to start a separate payment plan for each individual purchase you make, unlike a credit card that lets you add to one revolving balance.

While each service is different, they typically offer a similar setup:

You open a payment plan at checkout

You can split your purchase cost into equal parts

Repayment happens at set intervals (typically every two weeks) and you can set up autopay

You won’t pay any interest as long as your payments are current

There’s no impact to your credit as long as you pay on time—for most loans, BNPL services only conduct a soft credit check.

To a lot of consumers, using BNPL is less scary than running up a credit card bill with the potential to have a revolving balance each month.

A report from Adobe Analytics found that online revenue from BNPL purchases was 10% higher in 2021 than in 2020, and 45% higher than in 2019.

“We saw a lot of new technologies—or just consumers’ familiarity with it—really bloom during the pandemic,” says Katie Thomas, lead of the Kearney Consumer Institute at consulting firm Kearney.

Stephanie Lamm of Houston first started using BNPL during the pandemic, when she wanted to buy a new mattress but couldn’t pay for the entire purchase up front. Since then, she’s become a regular user, counting 16 purchases via Affirm between December 2020 and August 2021.

Lamm had recently paid off her credit card debt by using a personal loan to consolidate her balances. “I didn’t want to get into that game again,” she says. “So this totally got me with the no-interest thing.”

She primarily used BNPL to spread out payments for clothing. “Because of the pandemic, I wasn’t going into stores to try stuff on,” she explains. She didn’t want to make those big purchases on a credit card and risk having interest accrue on a credit card bill when she was waiting for some returns to be processed.

BNPL also offers some shoppers a way to purchase gifts as they see them rather than waiting for their next paycheck. But spending money before you have it can be a gamble.

How to Manage Multiple Buy Now Pay Later Accounts

If you use BNPL to make purchases regularly, or you tend to have a few payment plans going at once, it can get tricky to manage them. Here are some tips for managing your purchases to keep your accounts in good standing.

1. Don’t Set It and Forget It

Thomas warns against assuming all BNPL operators work the same. While most offer the opportunity to split your purchase into four equal payments with no interest, that’s not the case across the board. (For instance, loans from Affirm can last a year or more instead of the typical six weeks.)

Use the automated reminders each platform offers to keep a close eye on your accounts. If you set up automatic payments, be sure you have enough money in your account on the date of each payment.

Our survey by YouGov found that while 70% of people who have used BNPL have never missed a payment, 27% had missed at least one payment.

Lamm leaned on text and email reminders from Affirm to remember when payments were about to be processed and from which bank account. But she also tracks this same information in her monthly budget.

“I’m one of those people who writes down my budget every month and what date [payments] are going to go through.” At first, she says she’d note her BNPL amounts in what she calls her “regular” budget with routine expenses. But that got confusing once she had several repayments taking place at once. She now records her BNPL purchases in a separate spreadsheet so she can track each one individually.

2. Stay on Top of Returns

Returning an item when you’ve paid with a BNPL platform adds an extra layer to the process. While you typically go through the returns process with the retailer, the retailer will also need to communicate the changes to the BNPL service so it can adjust your amount due.

The two typically communicate seamlessly, but it can take an extra day or two to see updates in your BNPL account.

If you’re mailing your return for an online order, check to see if you can notify your BNPL provider that you’re making a return. It may be able to delay your payments so you don’t keep making payments while you’re waiting for your return to be processed.

3. Check Retailer Policies Before Shopping in-Store

BNPL isn’t just for online orders anymore. By adding a temporary card to your mobile wallet, you can pay at the register at a wide variety of stores.

Just make sure you check the store’s policies before making a purchase you’re not sure you’re going to keep. Otherwise, you could end up with a returns headache.

Lamm recommended her girlfriend, Caitlin, use Affirm to pay for some bookshelves at Ikea. But the temporary virtual card from Affirm she used to pay for the transaction expired after 24 hours—and Ikea would only grant refunds to the “original” form of payment. After a lot of back and forth with Ikea and Affirm, Caitlin ended up with store credit instead of a refund.

“That was a big pitfall and that really turned her off from using it to where she doesn’t really use it at all anymore,” she says.

Ikea and Affirm have not responded to Forbes Advisor’s request to clarify the returns process for purchases made via expired virtual cards.

4. Don’t Overdo It

Before you make BNPL a regular part of your shopping routine and start stacking up purchases, “You want to make sure you’re really financially savvy enough to manage that,” Thomas says. “It is different to have all these mini installment loans as opposed to a single credit card bill,” she adds.

Above all else, the key is not to use these platforms to buy things you can’t really afford. “That’s always the challenge with any line of credit,” Thomas adds. Though BNPL platforms tout that they don’t charge interest or late fees, that can change if you keep missing payments. Although these services typically only perform a soft credit check that doesn’t impact your scores, unpaid accounts can be reported to credit bureaus, which can result in a hit to your credit scores and potentially hurt your ability to get approved for credit in the future.

Read more: How To Respond When Your Debt is Sent To Collections

Lamm recommends trying out purchases one at a time while you get used to using BNPL. “Those repeat payments do take time to get used to factoring into your budget and you can get in over your head really easily.”

Lamm used BNPL so much initially that says she’s taking a break from using it. “I need a couple of months where this is not a complication in my budget, where I’m not going to have to keep track of this,” she says. “Because there are times when I…would end up with five different payments due within a couple of days.”

She says she’ll consider BNPL, but only for large necessary purchases. “I’m going to tone down spending in general,” she says. “It’s so easy to lose track.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.