How To Use AI To Save on Holiday Shopping

Many Americans will be taking a high-tech approach to holiday shopping this year. A recent Talkdesk survey found that 88% of Americans plan to use some form of artificial intelligence (AI) to help with their holiday shopping. This can mean using AI to brainstorm gift ideas, help make purchase decisions or even to save money.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Here are the best ways to use AI to save on gifts during the season of giving.

Finding Coupons and Deals

The Talkdesk survey found that 73% of consumers plan to use an AI chatbot to find cost-saving deals like coupons, discount codes or cheaper product prices.

“This is because AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, have the ability to gather data and answer questions with short, easy-to-understand responses, making it the perfect shopping assistant ahead of the holiday rush,” said Shannon Flanagan, VP and general manager of retail and consumer goods at Talkdesk.

Read: 7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Creating a Holiday Shopping Budget

If you’re not sure how much you can afford to spend on shopping, AI can help you figure that out.

“An AI chatbot can help consumers create personalized holiday budgets based on annual income, while also determining how much you should spend on each person you are shopping for,” Flanagan said. “These AI tools can gather this insight in a matter of minutes, or even seconds, strategically guiding shoppers based on their unique needs.”

Creating a budget and tracking spending can prevent you from spending too much.

“Not only can tools help determine how much you have to spend, but they can also help track expenses as we head into the holiday season,” Flanagan continued. “Using an AI chatbot to track what you’ve spent on holiday shopping allows consumers to make smarter decisions and avoid overspending. These AI chatbots can also point out spending patterns that will show consumers where savings can be made, empowering shoppers to be proactive with their budgeting.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Use AI To Save on Holiday Shopping

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.