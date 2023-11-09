How To Use AI To Get Your Next Promotion and Start Earning More

When used effectively, artificial intelligence can help you move up at work — and many employees are already jumping on board. A recent LinkedIn survey found that 84% of global professionals believe AI will help their career progression.

There are a number of ways AI can do this, including freeing up more of your time to work on more impactful projects and strengthen your professional networks.

Here’s a closer look at how you can use AI to get your next promotion and start earning more.

AI Can Help You Work More Efficiently and Effectively

According to the LinkedIn study, 58% of global professionals believe that AI will significantly change the way they work in the next year.

“Learning how to apply AI to your workday can be a game changer — it can help you tackle some of the more boring or time-consuming aspects of work, such as drafting emails or simply sorting out your to-do list,” said Andrew McCaskill, career expert at LinkedIn. “Or, you can use it to kickstart more complicated tasks like coming up with creative ideas for a brainstorm session or meeting agenda.”

When you use AI to cut down the time you spend on less impactful work, you have more time to focus on the things that matter.

“Because they’ll be able to focus on work that adds value, some also believe AI will help them get a promotion faster,” McCaskill said.

AI Can Help You Gain More Confidence at Work

Showing confidence in your work can also help you get that next promotion.

“Many people think that AI will give them faster access to knowledge and insights, helping them be more confident at work,” McCaskill said.

AI Can Help You Nail Your Next Job Interview

If you’re interviewing for a promotion within your company or for a new role, AI can help you prepare.

“Standing out in this current job market is more important than ever, and nailing your interview is key when competing for an opportunity. To put your best foot forward, you can prepare for an interview using LinkedIn’s Interview Prep tool, which gives you access to 300+ common behavioral and technical interview questions,” McCaskill said.

“Members can also tap into the AI feedback feature to improve their interview skills. Once you’ve recorded practice answers, you get an assessment of your answer delivery, with feedback on pacing, how many times you’re using filler words and sensitive phrases to avoid.”

AI Can Help You Build Your Professional Network

The LinkedIn survey found that 30% of global professionals would use time freed up by AI to strengthen their professional networks.

“While AI can give you more time to tend to your professional relationships, it can make it easier, too,” McCaskill said. “Building and nurturing your network is super important when looking for a job and moving up the ladder — but reaching out or making new connections can be difficult or overwhelming at times.

“If you don’t know where to start, you can use LinkedIn’s new AI messaging tools (currently rolling out to LinkedIn Premium members) to help you create highly personalized messages to hiring managers based on information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description and the company of interest.”

