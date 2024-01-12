How To Use A HELOC To Pay For College

Attending college is a major expense, and you may be considering tapping into your home’s equity to help your child cover the costs. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers revolving funds you can draw from to pay for tuition, room and board, and other costs as needed. At the same time, borrowing against your home is risky: If you fall behind on payments, your lender can take possession of your home.

Using a HELOC To Pay for College

HELOCs often have competitive interest rates, so they can be an affordable way to finance college costs. You can borrow money as needed and typically can make interest-only payments during the draw period.

Lenders typically allow you to withdraw up to 85% or so of your available equity, which is the difference between what you owe on your home and its current market value. For example, you owe $100,000 on a $300,000 home. In this case, you hold $200,000 in equity. If your lender limits your HELOC amount to 85% of your available equity, you may qualify for a credit line up to $170,000.

If you’re considering using a HELOC to pay for college, here are the steps you may need to take:

Check your credit. Along with having equity in your home, you’ll also need to meet a lender’s credit, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio requirements to qualify for a HELOC. You usually need a score in the 600s, but a score of 700 or higher will land you better interest rates. Shop around with lenders. As with taking out a mortgage, it’s a good idea to check your rates with at least three lenders to find the best offer. You may be able to prequalify for a HELOC online without impacting your credit score. Choose an offer and apply. Consider interest rates, fees and repayment terms as you decide which lender can offer you the most affordable HELOC (this HELOC calculator can help). When you’re ready to apply, you can fill out an application and provide verifying documentation, such as pay stubs, bank statements or tax returns. Finish closing on your HELOC. Depending on the lender, processing your application may take a few days or weeks. Some lenders may require an in-person home appraisal to assess your home’s value, while others can complete a quick desktop appraisal online. Note that some HELOCs come with closing costs that may amount to 2% to 5% of your loan amount. Access your line of credit. Once you’ve finished closing on your HELOC and signed the paperwork, you can access your funds throughout your HELOC’s draw period. You might use this money to pay for tuition, books, dorm room furniture or any other costs that go into attending college.

What Is a HELOC and How Does It Work?

A HELOC is a type of second mortgage that works as a line of credit. You can draw on your HELOC as needed throughout your draw period, which is typically 10 years. HELOCs usually come with variable interest rates, though switching to a fixed rate may be an option.

During your draw period, you can usually make interest-only payments on the amount you borrowed. However, you can pay back the amount in full, which will become available for withdrawal again as you pay it back.

When your draw period ends, you’ll enter the repayment period on your HELOC, which may span 20 years. During this period, you’ll pay off the principal amount you borrowed and the associated interest charges.

Since you’re drawing on your home’s equity, a HELOC is a type of secured credit that uses your home as collateral. The bank could foreclose on your home if you can’t repay the funds. With a HELOC, you also run the risk of ending up underwater if your home value drops and you owe more on your home than it’s worth.

Should You Use a HELOC To Pay for College?

Using a HELOC to pay for college has advantages and disadvantages. HELOCs can be an affordable financing option due to relatively low interest rates and they’re also very flexible since you can draw from it as needed.

However, there are downsides to leveraging your home to pay for college. As mentioned, you risk losing your home if you borrow more than you can afford to pay back. Plus, HELOCs don’t offer tax benefits when you use the funds to pay for college.

By contrast, student loans come with an interest tax deduction of up to $2,500 per year. Student loans also typically come with a grace period, during which you or your child don’t have to make payments for six months after graduation.

Federal student loans also come with low, fixed interest rates, as well as a variety of useful programs. For example, federal student loans are eligible for income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and federal forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Finally, consider whether you want yourself or your child to be responsible for covering college costs. A HELOC will be in your name alone, whereas student loans will usually fall to your child (the exception would be if you co-sign a loan or take out a parent loan).

Consider the best way to approach college expenses for your family when deciding between using a HELOC or student loans to pay for college. And don’t forget to have your child apply for scholarships and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to access financial aid.

Can You Use a HELOC To Pay Off Student Loan Debt?

Using a HELOC to pay off student loan debt has the potential to save you money. If you can qualify for a lower interest rate on a HELOC than you have on your student loans, you might save on interest and potentially pay off your student loans faster, too.

However, remember to account for potential HELOC closing costs, which could add to your borrowing costs. You’ll also lose the student loan interest tax deduction.

Federal student loans also come with various protections, including IDR, loan forgiveness, deferment and forbearance, which you may not want to lose. HELOCs, by contrast, don’t offer the same protections if you want to adjust payments or return to school.

Finally, there’s always some risk when borrowing against your home. HELOCs are secured by your home, so avoid putting your property on the line unless you’re confident you can afford to repay the debt.

