How To Use A 529 Plan For Graduate School

Most of the conversation about saving for college centers around parents or grandparents looking to fund their children or grandchildren’s education. In these instances, using a 529 plan is one of the most popular strategies.

But for adults saving to go back for another degree, will the same strategy suffice? How would someone saving for graduate school make the best use of a 529 account? Follow our seven steps to use a 529 plan to save for graduate school, which should answer the above questions and more. (In short, yes, a 529 is still the best way to save in most cases.)

1. Pick a 529 Plan

Most states have multiple 529 options. You can search our list of best and worst 529 plans by state, which compares 529 plans by fees and performance.

Many states provide a tax deduction or credit if you contribute money to a 529. You’re not obligated to open a 529 from your state, but most states require that you contribute to the state plan to receive the deduction. For example, if you live in New Mexico and open a Colorado 529, you won’t qualify for the New Mexico 529 tax deduction.

However, there are seven states that allow residents to contribute to another state’s 529 and still use the deduction. If you live in one of these states, you can choose the best 529 instead of being limited to the one in your state. These states include:

Arizona

Arkansas

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Pennsylvania

Not every state offers a tax deduction or credit for 529 contributions. You can still open a 529 in one of these states, but you won’t receive any tax breaks. These states include:

Alaska

California

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Kentucky

Maine

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

2. Make Sure Your School Is Eligible

Students can use 529 funds toward almost every college or university, including law, medical, business and other graduate schools. If you’re going back for a vocational degree, many trade schools also are eligible. This includes culinary schools, technical colleges and cosmetology schools.

To check your graduate program’s eligibility, you’ll need to verify that it has a federal school code. The U.S. Department of Education publishes a list of federal school codes. You also can contact the college directly and ask if it is 529-eligible.

3. Decide How Much to Contribute

Most 529 plans let you create automatic recurring contributions that withdraw money directly from your bank account. If your income or expenses fluctuate every month, you may prefer making manual contributions. You can change contributions at any point with no penalty.

Unlike with retirement plans, there’s no annual limit for 529 contributions. Instead, there is an aggregate limit for all contributions made to the plan. The amount varies depending on the state, but ranges from $200,000 to $500,000 per beneficiary.

If your state offers a tax deduction or credit, you should contribute enough to get the full tax benefit. For example, Indiana residents who contribute to the state’s CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plan are eligible for a state income tax credit on 20% of their annual contributions up to $1,000.

4. Don’t Invest the Funds in a 529

When you open a 529, you have the option of investing the money, like you would in a retirement account, or using it as an FDIC-insured savings account.

Most people who open a 529 are parents saving for their children’s education. They have years for the money to grow and can handle the ups and downs of the stock market.

But if you plan to use the money in the next year or two, you can’t handle the risk of investing. Let’s say you invest $750 in a 529. The market could tank immediately, leaving you with only $250 in the account. Unfortunately, you’d still owe $750 in tuition for next semester. In this situation, you would end up having to put the $500 on your credit card or withdraw from your savings account.

5. Use the Money for Eligible Expenses

You can only use a 529 to pay for qualified education expenses, including tuition and books. Non-qualified education expenses include college application fees, test prep courses and grad school entrance exams.

When you use a 529 for a non-qualified education expense, you’ll incur a 10% federal tax penalty and will owe federal and perhaps state income tax on that amount. Make sure the expense is eligible before withdrawing from your 529.

Like a Health Savings Account, you should always document your withdrawals carefully. If you spend $100 from your 529 on books, for example, keep the receipts stored in an online cloud system. If you bought books online, use a tagging system in your email inbox and mark the receipts “529 expenses.” Organizing these transactions now will make it easier when tax time rolls around.

6. Ask Others to Contribute to Your 529

Many providers let others add money to your 529 account by creating a personalized link that you can send out. The recipient of this link can click on it to contribute to the 529.

For example, if your parents want to give you money for college, they can do so through your 529. They’ll even get a tax deduction or credit for the amount, unless they live in one of the following states:

Iowa

Massachusetts

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New York

Rhode Island

Utah

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

In those states, only the original account owner can receive the tax deduction or credit. In this instance, your parents could open their own 529 and name you as the beneficiary, if they want to receive credit for their contributions.

7. Open a 529 Credit Card

Fidelity offers a Rewards Signature card that pays 2% cash back on all purchases. Cardholders can then transfer those rewards to one of several Fidelity 529 accounts, available for residents of Arizona, Delaware, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Those who live in one of the seven states where you can receive a tax deduction for an out-of-state 529 plan can open one of these Fidelity accounts and get the tax break. If you live in a different state and have already contributed enough to earn the tax deduction or credit in that state, you can still open one of these 529 Fidelity accounts and use it for the credit card cash-back rewards.

If you spend $1,000 a month on the card, you would earn $240 worth of rewards in a year. Using this type of rewards card is an easy way to contribute more to your 529 without changing your spending habits.

How to Use Leftover Funds from a 529

Once you’re done with graduate school you may (if you’re lucky) have money left in your 529 account. You can use up to $10,000 of it to pay off student loans. You may also change the beneficiary on the 529 to a direct relative, like a child, niece or nephew. If you plan to have kids someday, you could also keep the 529 open and then change the beneficiary once your child is born.

