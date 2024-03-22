How to Unlock a 20% Gain in Days During This "Great Broadening"

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: What if you could earn more than 20% on a single trade in just two days – and potentially do it over and over again for the rest of the year? That may sound too good to be true, but I assure you that it’s possible. Luke Lango and his team have spent the past several months designing a new quant trading system that targets fast and furious returns in Wall Street’s most explosive stocks.

It may be their boldest trading strategy ever yet. And it may be their best, too. To show us its real power, Luke is showing us his brand-new trading system during a presentation next Wednesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Lock it in on your calendar and reserve your spot by going here.

Meanwhile, I’ve invited Luke to join us today to tell us a little more about his new system. Here he is…

The stock market is experiencing a significant shift so far in 2024, with the rally expanding beyond the large-cap stocks – the so-called Magnificent 7 and a few others – that have led the charge over the past year or so.

My team and I expect this “Great Broadening” to accelerate during the coming months. And that’s going to create exciting opportunities for investors, particularly in the small-cap space.

Despite the recent market turbulence, our long-term outlook remains resolutely bullish.

We anticipate that small-cap stocks will take the baton from their large-cap counterparts and drive the rally forward.

Among the industries poised to generate substantial winners, one in particular stands out as a key player, alongside artificial intelligence and a few other promising sectors.

As the economy strengthens, it is likely to bolster corporate earnings, further fueling this high-growth sector’s advance.

In light of these developments, we are using our proprietary quantitative model to discover the most promising stocks to buy within this fast-moving industry… and make significant short-term gains on them, week after week.

Here’s how we do it…

A Next-Gen Strategy for High-Octane Investors

We didn’t design this quantitative trading system for the average trader.

Your typical retail investor just wants to buy a handful of stocks and hold them for a few years. They’re happy with 10% to 20% returns per year.

To be frank, this system is not for that investor.

Instead, we designed this system for serious traders – those who want to take an active approach to investing and aren’t satisfied with 10% to 20% returns per year. We designed this system for traders who want a lot more bang for their buck…

Like a 23% return in just two days.

How’d we do it?

We identified the most explosive corner of the stock market – a tiny portion of stocks that regularly account for 30%, 40%, even 50%-plus of the market’s biggest winners. And we created a quantitative trading system to regularly tap into this sector’s explosive profit potential.

This quant system runs all the stocks in this sector through various criteria to identify which ones are poised for big pops.

The ultimate goal? Find the most explosive stocks in the most explosive corner of the market and buy them for mega short-term profits. Rinse, wash, repeat.

That’s it.

Of course, trading these kinds of stocks involves risk. And so, we’ve crafted our system to mitigate the risk exposure. Still, nothing is foolproof. And that’s why this system isn’t for everyone.

This is a high-octane system for risk takers…

The Final Word

We’re not all risk-takers. But as the old saying goes, “Fortune favors the bold.”

I think our new quantitative trading system will prove that saying especially prescient.

In fact, we recently put our quant system to work by picking six top AI-focused trades in the fast-growing sector we’ve been talking about here. And joining me next Wednesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern is the place where you’ll be able to learn how to get your hands on this brand-new report.

Go here now to save your spot for that event and get it on your calendar.

According to our quantitative analysis, these six stocks could produce massive returns over the next few months — as much as 6,000% cumulatively.

Trust me. You don’t want to miss out on this next-gen, quantitative trading strategy.

Become a risk-taker and secure your spot for this latest chance at AI wealth now.

Sincerely,

Luke Lango

Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post How to Unlock a 20% Gain in Days During This “Great Broadening” appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.