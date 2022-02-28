How to Turn Your Personal Experiences into a Successful Business Endeavor

By Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne

All good companies are formed with the desire to create change and fill a void in society. The need to connect people brought Mark Zuckerberg to create Facebook. The ability to utilize a home computer for business, personal, and everyday use brought Bill Gates to create Microsoft. And a simple day at the beach brought forth Carbyne, a next generation 911 solution: I had been robbed.

Calling 911 was fruitless because I was unable to provide an accurate location, which made me ask: How could it be that we know the exact location of our food delivery driver or when a rideshare will arrive, but emergency services are unable to use the same technologies to locate a person in need? And so, Carbyne came to life.

However, success is more than just a great idea. It is being passionate about the solution you are presenting, being open to new ideas, and having the ability to embrace new innovations that come to market.

All successful companies need to transform based on need and new technologies coming out. One cannot be so focused on their original idea that it suffocates the potential growth and success of the company. New ideas - from within the company as well as through feedback from users – is essential to providing the best service available. Furthermore, staying on top of new trends and breakthrough technologies will always keep you one step ahead of the game.

Start-up Culture

When you enter the market to disrupt a field, the culture within your company is very important. This is extremely crucial in the early stages, as just one person can ruin it for everyone. As such, surrounding yourself with good people is essential to building a great company.

Entrepreneurs are often celebrated for the success of the business. But without good people around us, we can’t make our dreams a reality. It’s important to choose the right people and build the right culture. When starting a business, you are not hiring workers: You are hiring partners, people that will be with you every step of the way and it is essential that they hold the same commitment and passion to the goal as you.

You cannot start or run a business without passion and commitment. Every successful businessperson will tell you that. And that is true for one reason: If you can’t drive the company, no one will do it for you. Investors see passion, they invest in passion. Employees feel the passion and it motivates them. When creating a new product and disrupting an industry, there are bound to be many challenges along the way. When you radiate passion and commitment, you will be able to lead through the toughest of days, and if you have the right people at your side, you will emerge stronger as a company.

When building a company, always aim high and reach higher. You should always aim as high as you can and build the team that will help you navigate the path towards success.

