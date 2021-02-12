How to Turn Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Into $25,000 With Zero Effort

As Congress gets closer to reaching a deal on the next stimulus package, millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting a third round of checks.

While lawmakers haven't settled on anything yet, President Joe Biden and House Democrats have supported sending $1,400 relief payments to individuals earning $75,000 or less, and $2,800 checks to married couples earning $150,000 or less per year.

Many Americans need this money just to make ends meet. But if your bills are covered and you can afford to invest your check, there's one type of investment that can turn $1,400 into $25,000 with no effort on your part.

Making the most of your stimulus money

Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth, but it's important to invest in the right places.

S&P 500 index funds are safe places to put your money. An index fund is a group of stocks or bonds that tracks a particular stock market index, like the S&P 500. These funds tend to follow the market, earning average returns of around 10% per year.

A key advantage of S&P 500 index funds is that they're a "set it and forget it" type of investment. You don't need to choose individual stocks or worry about when to buy or sell; you simply invest your money and then leave it alone.

If you were to invest $1,400 in an S&P 500 index fund, you could potentially earn a lot of money. Say you're earning a 10% annual rate of return on your investments. Even if you didn't make any additional contributions, that $1,400 initial investment could grow to around $24,429 after 30 years.

Of course, 30 years is a long time to wait. But going from $1,400 to nearly $25,000 is close to a 1,700% increase, which is not bad considering this investing approach requires zero effort.

How to grow your savings even more

It's possible to earn much more than $25,000 investing in S&P 500 index funds, but it will require a bit more work on your part.

By saving a little each month, you can grow your savings exponentially. Say, for example, you invest your $1,400 check now, but you also invest an extra $100 per month. Assuming you're still earning a 10% annual rate of return, you'd have close to $222,000 saved after 30 years.

What if you were able to save a little more than that? Say you started saving $250 per month (which comes out to around $8 per day). At that rate, you'd have close to $518,000 saved after 30 years, all other factors remaining the same.

The sky is the limit when it comes to investing in S&P 500 index funds. The more you're able to invest, the more you'll earn. By investing your $1,400 stimulus check and then leaving that money alone for as long as possible, you can see substantial growth over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.