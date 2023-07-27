How to Turn Prospects Into Clients

In an article for Investopedia, Roger Wohlner shares some tips from financial advisors on how to convert prospects into clients. In theory, clients simply want an advisor who offers them insight and a plan to achieve their financial goals. In reality, this requires building trust and demonstrating expertise around these topics.

However, the ultimate challenge for advisors is that this must be achieved in a limited time in a competitive atmosphere with so many advisors vying for your clients as well. Wohler recommends that you start off by asking clients about their goals and tolerance for risk in order to build a rapport. One suggestion is to send a small questionnaire to prospects which can help you better communicate with them. He also recommends doing some research online to get a better understanding of who they are.

Another approach is to ask open-ended questions which will force the client to reveal more about themselves and their personality. It also will give you an opportunity to pursue topics that are more important and meaningful to your client, leading to a more authentic connection. Finally, advisors should try to dig deeper into a client’s motivations and understand their values in order to build trust and form a deeper relationship. Ultimately, it comes down to the client believing that you have their best interests in mind.

Finsum: Financial advisors need to consistently convert prospects into clients. It can be challenging given a limited amount of time to form connections, but here are some tips.

