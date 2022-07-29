How To Transfer College Credits, Plus Alternatives To Help You Earn Credits

To transfer from a community college to a university or from one university to another, you must transfer college credits. For many, transferring credits can be a massive headache.

Whether preparing for a future transfer, deciding to transfer to an institution that meets your current needs or returning to school after a hiatus, there are ways to increase your chances of successfully transferring some or all of your college credits. Transferring credits can save you time, money and headaches.

How to Transfer Your College Credits

How you go about transferring college credits depends on your circumstances. The steps required to transfer credits vary among institutions and where you are in your education. A first-year student has a different approach than a returning student or someone who is changing majors.

Regardless of your situation, here are a few things to consider before transferring schools.

Research Transfer Policies at Your Future School

You should first research the transfer policies at your future school. These are typically published on the school’s admissions website.

Most schools impose a cap on transfer credits to other institutions, and this cap may vary among institutions. Keep this in mind as you research the transfer policy. Also, note how credits from general education courses transfer so you can avoid repeating any of these courses.

Here are some of the qualities that a university may consider when determining whether credits can transfer:

Where the credits were earned

Whether or not the institution is accredited

The grade you received in the course

How long since the credits were earned

How similar the coursework is to your desired school’s courses

Returning students and those looking to transfer can use a course transfer database to see how their earned credits may transfer. International students should note that schools often have a separate section for credits earned outside the U.S. These can carry more limitations.

Consider How Quarter vs. Semester Systems May Impact Your Transfer

Colleges and universities may operate on either a quarter system or a semester system, making credit transfers a bit more tricky. Many universities convert quarter hours to semester hours by multiplying by two-thirds, and they convert inversely by multiplying by 1.5. For example, 60 quarter hours may be worth 40 semester hours and 30 semester hours would be worth 45 quarter hours.

Say a school requires four quarter hours for a course, and you transfer three semester hours for that same course. Once transferred, these might be worth 4.5 quarter hours. In this case, the remaining 0.5 credits may count toward elective credits.

On the other hand, some transfer policies award transfer credits as a total number, not breaking them down by course.

Request a Transcript for Your College

After applying to your prospective university, you should send official, unopened transcripts. You can order these through your school’s Office of the Registrar or Office of Records. Send transcripts either electronically or physically to other institutions.

When requesting your transcripts, double-check to make sure all of the required information is correct on the request form. Processing fees vary among institutions. Sometimes, it’s free to send transcripts within the same college system, but you must pay a fee to send transcripts to an external school.

Reach Out to an Admissions Advisor

If you plan to transfer, connect with an admissions advisor to make sure you’re ticking all the right boxes. These advisors can help you determine which general education courses may transfer the most easily. They may also suggest which major classes can apply to your future degree requirements.

If you want to transfer completed coursework, bring unofficial transcripts to an academic advisor to help accelerate the process and provide more clarity. Doing so can also provide an opportunity to ask about course credits outside of college, including those completed in the military or advanced placement classes in high school.

Note that academic advisors cannot formally evaluate whether or not credits will transfer, so take their advice with a grain of salt.

Appeal Your Credit Transfer

If some of your credits do not transfer properly, you may be able to appeal the decision by contacting the admissions advisor. Credit transfers sometimes fail because the evaluator does not have access to course titles, descriptions or other critical information.

When contacting an admissions advisor, make sure you’re reaching out to the relevant department and that you have not missed any deadlines.

Strengthen your case by providing further clarity about the course. During the appeal process, you may have to detail the course syllabus, samples of completed work or even a letter from the instructor. You might also have to summarize why you believe your course credit should be transferred.

Alternative Options for Earning College Credits

Not all transfer credits come from traditional college courses. Some institutions accept proctored third-party proficiency tests for course credits. Some even award credits for life experience. College systems may also have reciprocity agreements with technical colleges to allow for easy credit transfer.

Credits for Life Experience

If you are returning to university after years in the workforce, your school may award credits for your life experience. These institutions may grant credits based on military training, credit recommendations from the American Council on Education or credentials earned within your industry.

If your school does not award credits for life experience, you may be able to use the knowledge and skills gained through your experience to test out of courses. Not every institution offers this opportunity, though, so review your desired school’s policy and reach out to an admissions advisor.

Ask About Testing Out of Classes

Many colleges and universities allow you to test out of introductory classes. These include business, composition and literature, history and social sciences, science, mathematics and world languages. Review your school’s credit transfer policy, however, as not all institutions accept these forms of credit. Likewise, different schools require different minimum scores or limit the number of credits you can transfer.

A common proficiency exam is the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP). The location- or home-proctored exams take 90 to 120 minutes. These tests contain multiple-choice questions and provide your results immediately. Each CLEP exam costs $89.

Many universities have a world language requirement. You may be able to take a language proficiency exam to place you in the right level course or test out of the language requirement entirely.

Look into Reciprocity Agreements

Look into whether your school has an intercollege reciprocity agreement. These agreements typically allow for all of your credits to transfer or for an associate degree to count toward the four-year university’s general education requirements. Make sure to read the fine print, however, as these policies typically have provisions.

Frequently Asked Questions About Transferring Credits

Can I choose which credits to transfer?

In most cases, you cannot choose which credits to transfer since you provide your entire official transcript during the transfer process. It is up to your prospective college to decide which credits to accept or reject.

When are college credits too old to transfer?

It depends. Many colleges accept general education courses, as this content is relatively consistent among programs. Credits earned in subjects that change frequently, such as science and technology, may not transfer as easily.

How can I tell if my college credits will transfer to my new school?

The easiest way to tell if your college credits will transfer to your new school is by checking to see if your new school has a course transfer database. This database allows you to search your school and the specific courses you’ve taken to determine whether your next school offers equivalent courses.

