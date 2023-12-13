How to Trade Orange Juice Futures | Key Drivers and Data Sources | December 2023

This article is a part of an ag commodities series prepared by Doug Christie, an agribusiness executive and author of the newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus. For more in-depth analysis of ag commodities, visit the newsletter today.

Orange juice, a breakfast staple for many, is not just a morning beverage but a significant player in the commodities market. Oranges are a tree crop. Once planted, an orange grove will produce fruit on a seasonal cycle for multiple years. The harvested fruit is processed into orange juice solid and typically frozen and concentrated for shipping and trading purposes.

What are the key drivers shaping the futures prices of orange juice? In this article, Doug Christie, an agribusiness executive and author of the newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus, provides an overview of orange juice as a commodity.

Key Trading Parameters

Exchange Traded: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), ICE Futures US

Price Quote: US cents per pound

Futures Contract size: 15,000 pounds

Contract Months: Jan, March, May, Jul, Sep, Nov

Settlement: Physical Delivery

Market Drivers

Global Supply and Demand Dynamics: Orange juice production is concentrated in a few countries, with Brazil, Mexico, and the United States being the major producers. Brazil dominates the market globally, accounting for nearly 60% of production. The United States and the European Union are the primary consumers of orange juice. Brazil also holds a dominant position in exports, with over 70% of global FCOJ exports originating from the country.

Weather Conditions and Crop Health: The production of oranges is highly sensitive to weather. Frost, hurricanes, and other adverse weather events can impact citrus crops, affecting both quality and quantity. Crop disease and pests also contribute to supply uncertainties, directly influencing orange juice prices. Because production is concentrated in a few regions, negative events can have strong market impact.

Citrus Production Cycles: Orange trees follow a seasonal production cycle, resulting in periodic fluctuations in the availability of oranges for juice production. Understanding and anticipating these cycles is crucial for market participants, as variations in supply throughout the year can impact prices. Growers can also influence these cycles with their growing, harvesting and processing practices.

Nutritional and Lifestyle Appeal: While some commodities are driven primarily by industrial or manufacturing demand, orange juice has a strong consumer-facing aspect, with marketing and consumer perceptions playing a significant role in shaping its market dynamics. Changes in consumer attitudes towards health and nutrition, as well as shifts in beverage preferences, can impact demand.

Scale of Production: Orange juice producers tend to be large firms or organized as cooperatives of many growers. Unlike many crops where individuals make planting and marketing decisions, orange juice has a more industrial approach. It is less frequently traded than many other ag commodity futures markets.

Data to monitor

USDA Citrus World Markets and Trade: This biannual report, published in January and July, includes global trade, production, consumption and stocks, as well as analysis of developments affecting world trade in citrus. This data covers all major citrus producing and exporting countries including Brazil and the US.

USDA Florida Citrus Production Report: USDA's Florida Citrus Production Report provides insights into orange production forecasts, yield expectations, and planting acreage. This information can help traders assess the supply-demand dynamics and make informed trading decisions based on production expectations.

Weather Forecasts: Monitor weather events for Brazil, Florida, and other major orange-producing regions. Adverse events like frost, hurricanes, and pests can significantly impact orange yields and prices.

Citrus Processing Companies' Earnings Reports: Analyze earnings reports from major orange juice processing companies to get insights into industry dynamics and potential supply disruptions.

