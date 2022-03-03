Not everyone enjoys the process of selling their vehicle when they are ready to upgrade. Some car owners may prefer to capitalize on their used car’s trade-in value to knock down the price of their next car from a dealership. If you fall into this category, take the time to understand how to trade in a car.

How Does Trading in a Car Work?

When you trade in your car, the auto dealer buys your old vehicle from you, then you buy your next car from them. This can be a new or used car.

The dealer will likely test drive your current car and check out its condition, after which they will make you an offer. Rather than paying you cash, however, the amount will be applied towards the cost of your next car. The deal is concluded by signing the car’s title over to the dealership.

Items you need to bring to the dealership with you include:

The car note information, including the outstanding loan amount and account number

Driver’s license

Vehicle registration

Proof of auto insurance

A printout from a trusted online resource, such as Kelly Blue Book (KBB), showing your car’s trade-in value

Tips to Prepare Your Trade In

When trading in your car at a dealership, your goal is to get the best possible deal. This means you should be knowledgeable and as prepared as possible. Here are a few things to know ahead of time.

1. Know Your Car’s Value

Before you set foot in a car dealership, do your research to determine how much your current car is worth. This is usually determined by the make, model, year and mileage. Check the National Automobile Dealers Association’s (NADA) Guides, Edmunds and KBB.

2. Understand Repayment of Your Used Car

You can trade in a car even if you have an outstanding loan on it. The dealer takes on the debt and pays off the remaining balance.

When trading in a car that you still owe money on, there are two scenarios you will face:

The value of the vehicle is greater than the amount you still owe to the lender. This means you have positive equity that you can apply toward buying the new car from the dealership.

The value of the car is less than the outstanding loan amount. This means you are underwater on the loan. When trading in a car with negative equity, you will have to cover the difference between the loan balance and the car’s trade-in value.You can pay with cash, another loan or wrap it into your new car loan. However, this would immediately put you behind in the equity stakes, in addition to paying a larger loan amount and greater interest payments.

If you have a car but cannot keep up with the payments, it might be necessary to trade despite the negative equity. You may be able to receive a lower interest rate than your current loan. This means you can trade in for a cheaper car with more affordable payments, even though you have to combine your outstanding debt with the new auto loan.

3. Shop Around for Quotes

In the same way you should shop around when buying a car, you should also talk to multiple dealers before you trade in your car. That way you are more likely to get the best offer.

Benefits of Trading In Your Car

Quick and easy: To kick things off, head to the dealership where you’d like to buy or lease a new vehicle. They will take over from there and, assuming they make you a satisfactory offer, a deal can be concluded quickly. In comparison, selling the car yourself can be a time-consuming process. You have to market it, show it to potential buyers, haggle over price and take care of the paperwork to complete the sale.

Efficient: The entire transaction is handled at one location—the dealership. You show up with your old car, get an auto loan if needed from the dealer and leave with a new car. If you choose to sell your car to a dealer or in a private sale, and then buy another one separately, that will add a lot of time and more effort to the process.

Paying off your loan: You can trade in a vehicle even if you still owe money on it. The dealer will pay off the remaining loan balance and obtain the car’s title directly from the lender.

Less paperwork: There can be a lot of complicated paperwork involved when you are selling a car, especially if it is registered in a different state from where you live. However, if you trade in your used vehicle, the dealer will handle all the paperwork to transfer ownership.

Sales tax: You can also save money on the new car’s sales tax by trading your previous vehicle in at a dealer. Deducting the trade-in value from the new car’s price in turn lowers how much tax is applied to the purchase.

When Should You Consider Trading in Your Car?

Regardless of your reasons for trading in your used car, there are ideal situations, or times, when you should consider it:

When it is low on mileage. A high-mileage vehicle has a lower resale value.

A high-mileage vehicle has a lower resale value. At the end of the year. Dealerships are usually scrambling to make room for next year’s stock, meaning you can trade in for a new car at a lower price.

Dealerships are usually scrambling to make room for next year’s stock, meaning you can trade in for a new car at a lower price. If you have positive equity. This allows you to deduct the amount from the price of the new vehicle.

This allows you to deduct the amount from the price of the new vehicle. If you are spending too much money on repairs. If your mechanical bills are higher than your monthly loan repayments, it’s probably time to trade it in.

If your mechanical bills are higher than your monthly loan repayments, it’s probably time to trade it in. If you are not desperate to trade in. This means you have more freedom to shop around for quotes and negotiate the best deal.

Alternatives to Trading in Your Car

There are other options besides trading in your car at a dealership. You should consider these options if you want straight cash or don’t want to shop around for trade-in quotes at various dealerships.

1. Sell Privately

You are likely to get more money if you choose to sell the car yourself, but you’ll have to vet all potential buyers. This means verifying their identity and getting proof that they have the funds to buy the car.

To make the process less of a headache—and ensure you don’t get ripped off—there are trusted websites that allow you to advertise your car for sale and verify the person’s identity. Be sure to ask for proof of funds such as a cashier’s check or a certified check from their bank.

2. Instant Online Buyers

There is now an established online marketplace for selling your car, usually faster than a private sale. The process typically requires providing your license plate or VIN to verify the vehicle information, and photos to show its physical condition. You will then receive a cash offer that, if you accept, can be redeemed at one of their locations, or they come to your house and pick up the car.

3. Donate Your Car

You could also choose to donate your car to a charity that will use the proceeds from the sale to fund their work. In turn, you might be able to get significant tax savings as a charitable contribution deduction in your tax returns.

