How to Trade A Big Day of News in Sports Betting

Sports betting is now legal in most U.S. states, but it wasn’t that long ago that it wasn’t, and back then, everybody in sports broadcasting played a ridiculous game in which they tried to acknowledge the fact that people bet on games while not talking openly about it. That led to coded talk of the significance of a drive in garbage time of a football game, or the importance of a last second score in basketball that didn’t impact the result in any way, when those things affected spread bettors. Since legalization, though, sports broadcasting has begun to embrace betting, even going so far as to have programming specifically aimed at bettors and open discussion of spreads and over/under totals before and during games.

Those who bet on games usually like that coverage, but people who do not seem to hate it, and things are about to get a lot worse for them according to one news story this morning. ESPN, a part of the Disney group (DIS), signed a deal with Penn Entertainment (PENN) to launch a betting company that will be known as ESPN Bets. Anyone who has ever watched ESPN knows what that means. They are already famous for cross promoting, so much so, in fact that, “Sports Center is up next” has become a kind of catch phrase for the network. Now imagine how many times every broadcast will now reference ESPN Bets, with up-to-date odds and spreads, and sign-up and bonus offers repeated ad nauseam.

In doing this deal, ESPN has finished their embrace of sports betting, but that will probably alienate a significant percentage of their audience. That is obviously a gamble in itself, but it is one that circumstances have forced on the iconic sports broadcaster. Cable audiences have been falling for a few years and don’t look like recovering, while streaming services are forcing up the cost of sports coverage by bidding on contracts. ESPN is being squeezed at both ends of their business, so finding an alternative revenue source is a must, and sports betting is a logical place to do that.

That reality is reflected in the reaction, or rather lack of a reaction, shown by DIS so far this morning. As I write, the stock is trading slightly higher, but only up around 1% from yesterday’s close. PENN, on the other hand, is showing early gains of well over 20%. That, too, makes sense. This is a huge deal for them, and it will make them one of the major players in the market. What doesn’t make sense to me, though, is the negative reaction in another stock in the industry, DraftKings (DKNG).

DKNG is trading around 6% below yesterday’s close as I write, presumably in response to this news, and also the news that FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) beat estimates on better-than-expected U.S. gaming performance. All of that suggests that DKNG could get squeezed out with another player coming into the market, thus the drop in the stock. However, in most states that have legalized sports gambling, there are only a limited number of companies that are allowed to do business.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that ESPN Bets won’t be added to that number, but it won’t be done immediately; and in the meantime, ESPN will be pushing sports betting harder than ever. That can only benefit companies like DraftKings and those that are already established in multiple states. Some of that extra business will no doubt prove to be quite sticky. So, while the lack of a reaction in DIS and the jump in PENN are both understandable as both companies will benefit from the new venture in the long term, the better short-term opportunity here is in DKNG, which can make some gains given the strange dynamics of a heavily regulated market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.