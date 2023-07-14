How to Thrive During the ‘Slow Season’ for Advisors

In an article for InsuranceNews, Ayo Mseka shares some tips on what advisors should do during the summer when existing clients are hard to reach, and prospecting for new clients is even tougher.

According to Brian Haney, advisors should embrace the downtime and use it as an opportunity to reassess your practice and client relationships. It’s also a time for longer-term planning and thinking about the firm’s future. It can also be used to refine processes and ensure that daily tasks are aligned with the long-term vision.

Another recommendation is to use the summer months to invest in building new relationships and deepen relationships with existing clients. This can include activities that involve the client and their family and even induce them to invite other potential prospects.

The final recommendation is to embrace the downtime and ‘bank’ some rest and leisure time especially given that the pace and intensity of work will increase once summer ends. But, the summer also does offer some unique opportunities for client relationships or prospecting efforts given the abundance of sponsorship opportunities during the summer months for events, concerts, or festivals.

Finsum: The summer months are typically slow for financial advisors. Here are some recommendations to best take advantage of this period.

advisors

clients

wealth management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.