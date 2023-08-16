Have you ever been shopping online and found a website selling typically expensive items, like electronics or designer apparel, for extremely cheap prices? You might be tempted to shop there since the deals are so great, but also have a gut feeling that something might be off.

Rather than guessing if this online store is real or a scam, take these proactive steps to determine the answer. Here’s how to tell if an online store is a scam.

Check the Website URL and Domain

There are several obvious and subtle aspects of a website URL that may indicate if it is legitimate versus illegitimate. According to Fox News, the URL must start with HTTPS. The “S” means there is a secure connection to protect your information. Further signs of a secure connection include a visible lock icon in the browser bar, which is known as a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).

However, even a scammy online storefront may be savvy enough to put HTTPS in their URL. Carefully verify the domain. Watch out for spelling mistakes, grammar errors, odd domain extensions and unusual word sequences in the URL.

Check Google Search Results or Reviews

What do you see when you search for the name of the store? Are the results strange? Can you make sense of the reviews or do they sound fake?

If you’re finding untrustworthy search results or reviews, the best approach is to look the name of the company up through the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You can conduct a search and view whether the business is accredited, find its rating and any customer reviews as well as customer complaints filed against the business.

Does the Website Have a Contact Page?

Without buying anything or inputting any of your personal information, visit the website and look around closely. You should be able to find a contact page where you can get in touch with someone if you have any questions or concerns. This page should include different ways to contact the business, such as through a toll-free phone number and customer service email address, and an address for the physical location of the business.

If you find a contact page, conduct a quick Google search to make sure the physical address is a real location. You can also try calling any numbers provided to talk to a representative. If there isn’t a contact page, or the online store lacks clear ways to get in touch, it’s an indicator of a scam website.

Is There a Privacy Policy on the Website?

According to Chase, most companies are required by law to provide basic legal information, like a privacy policy or data collection policy, on their websites. These should be linked at the bottom of the site.

If you cannot find these links or information listed anywhere, move along.

Is There a Return Policy?

A clear return policy must be provided on the websites of online stores. If you don’t find one or it is too vague to understand, do not shop there.

