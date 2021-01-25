How to Strategize Saving When Interest Rates Will Be Low For A While

Saving money is one of the most basic principles of personal finance, but often it can be one of the most challenging. Not only do you have to take action to save continually, but you also need to think wisely about where to keep that money.

And while it may have once been easy to stick your money in a savings account, let it accrue interest and forget about it, that interest is now more elusive. The low interest rates for savings accounts and certificates of deposit we’re seeing today won’t last forever, but they do provide a reality check for aspirational savers.

Twenty years ago, it was possible to get a CD that yielded 4% to 6%. But since the Great Recession, even the best CD rates have stayed pretty low, drifting below 1% in 2020.

The same goes for high-yield savings accounts, often promoted by online banks that can extend higher interest rates in part due to their lower overhead. But while it was possible to snag an APY of around 2% in early 2019, those rates have dropped dramatically over the last year, and even further with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, you’re lucky to get half a percent to 1% APY on your “high-yield” savings, though that’s still much better than the average APY for a standard savings account at a bank: about 0.05%.

And those rates aren’t going to increase any time soon. The Federal Reserve has said it will keep interest rates low for several years, to allow the unemployment rate to recover and inflation to increase slightly.

Interest rates are low because economic growth is low, explains Tim Chubb, senior vice president and CIO of Girard Advisory Services. The Federal Reserve is trying to kickstart growth by encouraging people to take on risk instead of keeping their money in more comfortable spots, like savings accounts. But as already-low rates continue to drop for those products, it disincentivizes people who have previously gotten larger returns saving through these methods, he says.

How to Adjust Your Saving Mindset

Low interest rates didn’t appear overnight. We were already facing low interest rates before the coronavirus pandemic, Chubb says, because while the economy was growing, it was growing at a slower rate than it had been in the years prior.

Then, the coronavirus sent the economy into a tailspin, which means it’ll take some time to get back to that gradual growth we saw previously. “Don’t expect rates to normalize with 3 and 4% APYs for CDs,” Chubb says. Instead, you’re better off thinking about what to do with your money right now, rather than hold out for the unknown future of interest rates.

Steve Pilloff, associate professor of finance at George Mason University’s School of Business, warns that thinking of today’s interest rates as “bad” will do you no favors in your attempts to save. Thinking, “Interest rates used to be better, but now they’re bad,” Pilloff says, reminds you of how little you’re earning.

“It is what it is right now” is a better way to consider interest rates, he says. And remember that “it is what it is” for everyone at the same time. “Nobody’s earning it,” Pilloff says, thinking back to those coveted higher-rate environments. “The only way is to take on a lot of risk.”

Just Starting to Save? Focus on Your Progress

Before we get to that risk, let’s go back to the basics of saving money.

Don’t worry about chasing the best interest rates that high-yield savings accounts and CDs offer, Pilloff says, since those rates may only differ by a fraction. “Where you put your money away is less important in low-interest environments,” he says, noting the bigger issue is putting your money away at all.

Read more: 4 Creative CD Strategies In A Low Interest Rate Environment

If you’re just starting to save an emergency fund or for a major purchase, focus on fostering that savings habit, rather than worrying about the interest you’re earning (or not earning). You can always move your money to a new or different account once you start building momentum.

“It’s not a major mistake if you leave your money in checking,” Pilloff says. “You’re not losing out on that much money to be made.”

Instead, focus on your own planning and determination. “The magic of compounding interest is a lot less magical,” in a long-term, low-rate environment, Pilloff says. “To get where you want to be, you need more discipline.” But with discipline, he says, you can be even prouder of the savings you can accumulate on your own.

Think Beyond Cash Savings

What about those who have already saved a pretty penny and want to strategize for growth?

Chubb says you don’t have to keep cash in a savings account or CD just because it’s what you’ve always done. “Individual investors and savers need to think about how much they want to hoard in cash,” he says.

While it’s recommended to have at least three to six months of cash for expenses on hand in case of a financial emergency, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to hold onto much more than that in a low-interest environment, Chubb says.

This doesn’t mean you need to completely switch gears and put all your cash into your 401(k) or IRA to use decades from now. You may want to consider opening a taxable investment account if you’re comfortable taking on more risk in the hope of a greater return.

A taxable account allows you to withdraw funds at any time, and you only pay taxes on your capital gains—your money’s growth—which is cheaper than having to take money out of a retirement account early. It’s a good option if you’re just starting to focus on saving for a long-term financial goal, like buying a home, sending kids to college or another “rainy day,” Chubb says.

But it’s not a fit for everyone. Chubb says to make sure you have savings buckets well established for emergency expenses and max out your retirement contributions before investing in a taxable account.

While taking on risk by investing your savings in the market could bring in returns, there’s also the risk that you’ll lose money along the way. And if you’re saving for a specific rainy day or special project you’ve been planning for a while, you’d probably hate to see any of your hard-earned savings slip away.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.