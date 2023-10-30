How To Stop Penny Pinching — But Still Not Go Over Budget

Ask anyone and they will tell you: that too much of a good thing can be bad. And this applies as much to dieting and exercise as it does to finances.

Saving money is a good thing (even better if you’re stashing it in a high-yield savings account). But if you’re keeping an eye on your bank statements more than spending time doing the things you enjoy, then you may be going overboard.

For example, splurging one weekend as a way to overcompensate for depriving yourself the rest of the week is a key indicator you’ve hit extremes. If you find yourself spending on expensive restaurants, clothes, new gadgets, or anything else you can get your hands on–it might be time to find a healthier approach. Here’s how to end this vicious cycle and stop penny-pinching without going over budget.

Make Room For Fun In Your Budget

Restricting yourself without allowing for some moderation in your budget will only cost you in the long run. The better approach is to set some money aside for spending on whatever you want. Think of it as a form of self-care: money to help you relax and enjoy yourself that will essentially help your overall well-being. You can create a “fun spending” category on your budget app or even stash it away in an envelope by the same name–the point is to allow yourself that freedom.

Treat Yourself

Frugality fatigue–the exhaustion that comes from penny-pinching–can only be countered by treating yourself to mini-splurges. Otherwise, you run the risk of going to the extreme of overspending each week.

To avoid this, choose a day like Friday where you allow yourself to buy that expensive coffee you love or purchase that book you’ve been wanting to read. This will allow you to treat yourself and still reach important savings milestones.

Get Creative With Leisure

If you postpone hanging out with friends to save on expensive dinners and entertainment–why not get more creative with hangouts? Offer to host a potluck at the park or an indoor movie night where you don’t have to worry about your budget. You can even make it more interesting by choosing a theme for the night, like ’80s classics or foreign films.

If staying in isn’t your thing then opt for exploring local parks, trails, or nature reserves. Hiking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and bond with friends at the same time. You can also visit free attractions like museums, historical sites, or public art installations. Remember, spending quality time with loved ones is more about the company and the connections you build than the amount of money you spend. The above activities can help you create memorable experiences without breaking the bank.

Change Your Attitude About Money

Curbing your penny-pinching tendencies is more than just creating more fun in your life. It’s also about changing the way you actively think about money. If you’re constantly thinking about ways to save or stressing about not going overboard, then it’s time to examine your relationship to finances.

In essence, money should be a tool that allows you to build security and allow you to experience the things you enjoy. Remember to periodically review your budget and financial situation to make sure you’re not depriving yourself unnecessarily. Then adjust your spending limits if needed to maintain a better balance.

Cultivate Your Generosity

Practicing your generosity muscle can counteract any miserly tendencies. Try making a habit of giving to charity or helping friends and family when they’re in need. Cultivating this trait isn’t just fulfilling, it’s a good reminder that money is a tool for good.

You don’t have to make grand gestures to be generous. Start with small acts of kindness, like holding the door for someone, helping a neighbor, or donating things you no longer need. Another way to cultivate generosity is by dedicating your time and skills to causes you care about. Volunteering allows you to give back in a meaningful way and also connect with your community.

Create ‘Fun’ Milestones

Sticking to a budget is a lot easier when you know you’ll have a fun payoff to look forward to. Make sure that you have savings goals that aren’t just about financial security but also about taking that dream trip to Bali or attending that big concert you’ve always wanted to go to. By setting these larger milestones that are purely enjoyable, you can resist the urge to exceed your budget while also knowing you’ll have a larger treat waiting for you.

