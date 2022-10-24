How to Stay the Course with Your Retirement Investments During Record-Breaking Inflation

By Faron Daugs, CFP®, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

Inflation has risen to levels not seen in decades. According to the Personal Consumption Expenditures measure, which the Fed uses as an inflation level gauge, the country saw a 6.2 percent increase over the year through August, far outside the Fed’s two percent typical target.

Inflation impacts Americans across all income levels. It causes many people to adjust their budgets to account for higher costs for everyday expenses such as fuel and food. Unfortunately, this also cuts into discretionary income and can impact an individual’s ability to add to investments or reach their financial goals on schedule. These higher costs also affect portfolios because companies need to manage increased fees tied to inflation as they deal with lower margins, net earnings, and stock price performance.

The Federal Reserve plays a key role in the markets, especially with its actions for bringing down inflation. They manage the federal funds rate and adjust based on the state of the economy. This rate, in turn, influences how much banks and other similar institutions pay to borrow money, which then impacts borrowing costs for every downstream business and consumer. The Fed has boosted rates to slow consumer demand, which has historically realigned supply and demand and brought down prices.

The stock market anticipates these rate moves, reacting to economic data that indicates whether the Fed will need to continue with large rate hikes (which can depress stocks), or whether the Fed sees inflation coming under control and can hold back on increasing rates or even propose a reduction. The Fed continues to remain focused on tackling inflation, potentially resulting in continued volatility, but once under control, should set individuals up for a better 2023 and ideally a faster recovery.

Despite inflationary pressures and volatility, investors should try to add to their portfolios throughout the inflation-driven downturn to reach their goals and to gain from an eventual rebound.

Staying the Course With Fixed Income and Portfolio Diversification

To prevent inflationary pressures from shortchanging the potential for long-term investing gains, investors should cut nonessential expenses first, such as entertainment, travel, home renovations or other expenses, before reducing any investments in retirement portfolios. Readjusting expenses can help avoid needing to sell during a bear market unless there are no other options beyond liquidating investments to have enough money for monthly expenses.

Inflation also increases the expenses for those on fixed incomes (such as retirees or individuals receiving disability benefits). In non-inflationary periods, people on fixed incomes often can use dividend-rich portfolios to provide them with a dedicated income stream; however, dividends can lag the rising costs of goods, which puts purchasing power at risk.

To combat these pressures, investors can employ a multi-pronged asset allocation that aims to provide higher income. The goal for this diversified income portfolio strategy is to close the gap between the rate of inflation and yields in bonds and treasuries, so the investor may need to make some budgetary cuts, but potentially will not face a drastic shortfall on their monthly income.

For individuals not on fixed incomes, I recommend exploring dividends for steady income and diversification. This is a good time for investors to review their portfolios, consider slowly moving some cash and reposition their investments into different buckets. I advise my clients to pick sectors with low volatility that offer lower but stable returns to get them through recessionary times. These non-cyclical sectors include utilities, energy, and consumer staples companies that produce non-discretionary products such as laundry detergent or cereal. Many consumer staples firms are “dividend aristocrats,” firms that have increased dividends annually for 25 consecutive years.

Another option available to investors is Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS); these are bonds issued by the U.S. government and are tied to the rate of inflation. As inflation rises, so does the interest rate on the bond. After an investor places a principal amount in the bond, which are issued with maturities of five, 10, and 30 years, interest is paid out every six months, which varies based on the rate of inflation. As inflation goes up, so does the interest rate (and the reverse is obviously true as well, although investors will never receive less than the originally invested principal). These and other bonds can be a method for protecting an investor's capital during an economic slowdown.

Managing Volatility and Finding Opportunities

As inflation continues to rise, the markets have seen double-digit losses. In September 2022 alone, the Dow slipped nearly nine percent, and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their first three-quarter streak of losses in 13 years. The first few days of October saw stocks move higher, with the averages up around five percent on the week. This volatility can cause uncertainty but here are a few strategies investors should consider during periods of high inflation and turbulent markets.

Review short, mid, and long-term goals and how they fit into your investing strategy. Do you have college expenses coming in a year or two and need to move some funds to conservative investments? Are you still on track for long-term retirement goals? Make adjustments based on the current market realities and goal timeframes.

Stay the course and use dollar cost averaging – investing a fixed amount on a routine schedule – to help smooth out the effects of volatility.

Work with a financial advisor to gauge risk tolerance during a down market. Advisors will match goals with portfolio strategies, along with tax implications and other considerations.

Don’t avoid investing due to inflationary pressures. Currently, there are several sound economic indicators. For example, many firms are still reporting positive earnings, especially as supply chain issues subside and profits return to many sectors.

Several sectors present opportunities during this inflationary period. Investors can look for stocks that produce items they are familiar with (like consumer staples), as their purchases likely reflect the habits of the public. There are also significant opportunities in technology-related sectors – such as telehealth – that will continue to grow and innovate after becoming standard in a post-Covid world. Many sectors that remain down will likely gain in an upturn and will continue to see high demand and technological breakthroughs. These sectors include cybersecurity, semiconductors, AI robotics, and subscription-based software tools, such as those for managing firewalls or encouraging productivity in a remote working landscape.

The Takeaway

Whether it’s 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis, history has shown us that each event is unique, and the aftermath varies. The market reacts differently to each event but in my experience, it always comes through the other side stronger and often with different leaders. There are plenty of opportunities for investors to stay in the game, so don’t be afraid to get back into the market – simply remain proactive as possible, disciplined, and cautious during this time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.