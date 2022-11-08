How to Stay in Homes for Free While Traveling the World

Traveling the world is exciting. But it's a privilege -- and it costs money. Many people hope to travel but continue to put off their wanderlust dreams because of their current financial situation. However, if you're open to creative solutions, you may be able to make travel a priority.

One way to do this is to take advantage of free housing opportunities. Whether you pay to rent a home rental or book a hotel while traveling, the costs can quickly add up and negatively impact your vacation budget. But if you can score a free place to stay, you can free up extra money.

There are opportunities to stay in someone else's house for free while traveling around the country and the world. You can do this for free in exchange for helping to care for a home or pets while the homeowner is away.

Plus, you can see what it's like to live like a local somewhere new. It's a win-win situation.

How to stay in homes for free while traveling

Instead of booking a pricey hotel or home rental, you may want to consider house sitting or pet sitting during your next trip. It's a unique way to see a new place and lower your travel costs.

How does it work? There are many individuals and families around the world who list their homes for free in exchange for someone to provide house-sitting or pet-sitting services.

Many homeowners list their homes when they plan to travel for work or fun. Some homeowners require help for a short time period, while others need long-term assistance. These are some tasks that you may be asked to do:

Feed and care for pets

Water plants

Collect mail

Keep up with household chores

Each gig and its responsibilities will differ. Even if the required duties are minimal, your presence in the house can provide comfort to a homeowner who is far away from home.

Where to find house-sitting and pet-sitting gigs

How can you find these kinds of opportunities? You can find these gigs advertised online. There are many house-sitting and pet-sitting groups on social media. It's a good idea to seek out location-specific groups so you can find a gig where you plan to travel next.

Another option is to use resources like TrustedHousesitters.com to land jobs. It's worth noting that some of these resources require members to pay a yearly fee -- but the fee may be worth the cost if you hope to score a house-sitting or pet-sitting gig at least once a year.

Don't rush to accept a gig. It's best to research all opportunities carefully. Before accepting, ensure you and the homeowner are on the same page to avoid surprises. You should also only accept gigs that align with your interests and capabilities.

Your next vacation doesn't have to cost a fortune

As you plan for your next trip, consider whether it makes sense to explore house and pet-sitting opportunities to make your vacation more affordable.

If you're open to having a different travel experience, this could be a memorable way to see the world without ignoring your financial goals.

Not having to pay for a hotel can be a huge personal finance win. This could allow you to carve out more money in your vacation budget for other travel costs like delicious food and fun activities.

You may also want to consider using a travel rewards credit card to pay for your vacation expenses to earn rewards on your spending.

