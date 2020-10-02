How to start your podcast from home

Many financial advisors want to start podcasting since they are working from home and tend to have extra time.

Here are tips to help you start your podcast during these self-quarantine times.

1) How to make it high quality but inexpensive:

Record your podcast on a smartphone, which has a pretty amazing mic. Your smartphone also has noise-canceling qualities and you’re probably used to talking on it.

Here are two more tools to get you started:

App to record: Podbean app does it all for you; it will syndicate, record, and help you sound great! $10 is all you need to spend annually. Choose a title for your podcast with the help of a name generator. Even if you don’t use any of its suggestions, it might jumpstart some ideas: Podcast Name Generator

2) How to record in your home office:

You can use your computer to record your voice. Most computers have a pretty good mic. But keep in mind that if you have an older computer, your mic will probably pick up fan sounds. Another option is to use your Podbean app for recording your podcast.

If you want to step up the quality of your recording, consider using the following:

Also, remember to tell your family what time you will be recording at and for approximately how long. Ask them to be as quiet as possible and close your office door, if possible, while you’re recording.

3) How to record in your business office:

Choose a dedicated space to set up your office studio. You can use the equipment, software, and programs listed above. Once you’ve set up your equipment, don’t touch those settings again; resist any urges to experiment with the settings on your mixer or the volume on your USB mic. I’m giving you this advice because we’ve had clients change their settings only to end up with poor-quality recordings.

Again, ask everyone in your office to be as quiet as they can during your recording times.

4) How to record while traveling:

Even though most people aren’t traveling right now, knowing how to record a podcast while you’re on the road can come in handy later. You never know when a great idea will spark.

Whether you are in an airport, doing some windshield time, or at a hotel, here is what you can do:

Record on your smartphone, but use Apple wired EarPods . Apple must put fairies in these mics, considering how great they are. Use the Podbean app to record, edit, and syndicate your podcast.

5) How to write show notes:

I highly recommend that you write show notes (i.e. episode summaries) to go with each episode you record. Show notes offer SEO value to drive people to your podcast website on Podbean, give listeners a preview of what they will learn, and serve as a spot for providing listeners with more details about guests and links to resources that are relevant to your episodes, such as white papers, blogs, or websites.

Publish show notes alongside each episode by copying and pasting them from a Word or Google document or by writing them in the episode summary field within your podcast channel.

Use these resources to help you get started:

Now you’re on your way to starting your podcast from home! Have fun and know that you’re launching a medium that’s ideal for initiating and strengthening relationships with your listeners, building your credibility, and sharing your expertise widely.

This article was originally published on TopAdvisorMarketing.com.

