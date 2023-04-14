How to Start Investing When You Have Little to Invest

By Matt Miczulski

Rising costs today make it especially difficult to muster the resources to invest for tomorrow. How can someone prioritize investing when the average price of basic necessities, such as eggs, is up more than 67% from a year ago and near an all-time high?

Despite inflation cooling a bit in March, food and housing costs are still stubbornly high, and a hefty 74% of workers pin their stress on this inflation and the rising cost of living. Investing for your future, then, can seem unimportant in comparison. And avoiding it can seem like a simple way to free up more cash to pay for things today.

But investing is still important. Continuing to invest and save for retirement, even when it’s difficult, can put your money in a position to outpace inflation later.

If the higher costs of everyday life are holding you back from investing, know this: there are ways to invest with little money. Here’s how to start investing when you feel you have little to invest.

Start with your 401(k), because it probably has a match

Employer contributions and matches are free money, and taking advantage of this benefit is a surefire way to build wealth. And according to the Investment Company Institute, ninety-one percent of 401(k) plan participants are in plans with employer contributions — which means you likely have access to this free money.

Matching contributions typically work like this: you, the employee, contribute to your 401(k) and your employer matches your contributions up to a certain percentage of your annual salary, say 4%. If your annual salary is $45,000 and you contribute 4% of your salary annually ($1,800), your employer also contributes 4%. This gives you another $1,800 of essentially free money. Apply the power of compounding, and that company match can grow significantly over time.

Robinhood offers a similar match for its individual retirement accounts (IRAs) — a 1% match on every dollar you contribute. IRA contribution limits are $6,500 for 2023, which means you can earn up to $65 in matching contributions from Robinhood this year. While this may not seem like much, compounding is a magical force.

If you’re struggling to shore up money to invest, try to at least contribute enough to your 401(k) to get the match. This is free money you’d otherwise leave on the table.

Use broker signup bonuses to kickstart your portfolio

Many brokers offer some sort of signup bonus to attract new customers, whether it’s cash or free stock. And nothing stops you from having an account with multiple brokers and taking advantage of multiple offers.

The exact terms of these signup bonuses vary, but many offer the chance to receive a bonus of stock or cash up to a certain amount. For instance, Robinhood offers new customers a bonus of between $5 and $200 just for linking a bank account. This money is then yours to invest. SoFi offers a similar welcome promotion that lets new customers earn up to $1,000 in stock after opening and funding an Active Invest account with at least $10. The chances of earning the highest award is slim, but regardless, it’s free money you can use to bolster your portfolio.

Fractional shares let you invest with as little as $1

Fractional share offerings are more popular now than ever before, and they’re one of the contributors to making investing so incredibly accessible nowadays. Fractional shares let you invest in a stock, exchange-traded fund (ETF), crypto or another asset, often with as little as $1. So, gone are the days that you observe those expensive, desirable stocks from the sideline.

While not every broker offers fractional share trading, it’s a common feature.

Focus on low-fee investments to hold on to more of your money

Fees, whether miscellaneous account fees or trading commissions, eat into your profits and minimize the money you can invest. Commission-free trading is the new norm, but we at Finder still see brokers that charge to trade. Steer clear of these brokers if you’re strapped for cash.

For hands-off investors looking for a simple, convenient and low-cost way to invest, ETFs are likely the way to go. ETFs let you invest in a basket of stocks through a single fund, providing instant diversification and generally lower risk than investing in the individual stocks themselves. And if you’re like the 50% of Americans who are investing more conservatively now with all the uncertainty in the markets, according to the Finder Consumer Confidence Index, ETFs represent an ideal investment option for those with little to invest.

Bottom line

If you’re hesitant to start investing because you feel you have too little money to make significant progress, know that you have options. Even seemingly small investments, when put to work and left to compound over time, can help you potentially build wealth.

