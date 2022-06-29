How to Spot Scammy Credit Card Reviews. We See You

Reading credit card reviews is an excellent way to learn more about credit cards to understand their pros and cons. If you don't research card options before getting your next credit card, you may end up with a card that isn't the right fit for you.

However, not all credit card reviews on the web are reliable. As you research credit card options, you may encounter scammy reviews. Are you unsure if a review can be trusted? Here are three warning signs that may point to a review being untrustworthy.

1. The review is overly positive

As you look at credit card reviews, make sure that they're covering the good and the bad. No credit card is perfect, and most cards will have some features that could be better.

You'll want to read reviews that discuss the card thoroughly to get an accurate look at how the credit card functions and whether it will work for your financial goals. Knowing the pros and cons of each card will help you choose between multiple card options.

If a credit card review website only outlines the good parts of a credit card, you should be wary.

2. The website isn't reliable or reputable

Anyone can create a personal finance website. As you look for credit card reviews, make sure you're choosing to read reviews from reputable brands. By doing this, you can feel confident that you're getting accurate, reliable, and trustworthy information.

A scammy website may promote information that isn't true -- and if you believe it, you may make a choice that negatively impacts your personal finances. Do your research and visit trusted websites.

A trustworthy financial review website links you directly to the credit card issuer's application page. If you're scrolling through a scammy website, you may notice the links look questionable. Always review links to ensure they're legitimate.

A link from a scammer could be used to collect personal information -- such as your Social Security number, address, and other private information. Make sure that you're using reputable review websites if you plan to apply for credit cards. Otherwise, you could fall victim to fraud.

What to look for in a credit card

If you're looking for a new credit card, whether to build credit or earn valuable rewards, there are some considerations that you will want to make.

Here are some things to look for as you compare credit card options:

Fees: Consider all the costs associated with using a card, such as the annual fee, foreign transaction fees, balance transfer fees, and late fees.

Interest rate: It's always best to pay your entire credit card balance every month to avoid expensive interest charges. If you do carry a balance, you'll be charged interest. Choosing a credit card with a lower interest rate is a wise choice.

Bonus offer: Many rewards credit cards promote bonus offers. Make sure you understand the requirements to earn an offer, such as the minimum spend and the spending timeline.

How rewards are earned: If you hope to earn rewards, ensure you know how the card earns rewards. Does the card have spending categories, or does it promise flat-rate rewards?

How to redeem rewards: You'll want to know how to redeem the points or miles you earn with your credit card. Some rewards programs are more flexible than others.

You should also know your credit score before applying for a credit card.

Why is this important? Some cards are geared more towards consumers with limited credit, while others are for applicants with excellent credit scores.

Knowing where your credit stands can help minimize the chance of getting denied during the application process.

