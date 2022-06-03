How to Show Allyship Now and Throughout the Year

By Deb LaMere, CHRO at Datasite

At a time of several global crises and against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic, many businesses may be challenged to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Yet it’s precisely at this moment when companies need to be even more intentional about supporting diversity if they want to continue being innovative in solving problems.

To remain competitive, businesses must pursue strategies for success. A diverse and inclusive team is key to driving creativity and guiding business to meet the shifting expectations of a changing marketplace. At the same time, research shows that innovation happens best in places where a mix of multi-disciplinary thinkers offering differing perspectives are supported and encouraged to collaborate.

Many businesses and their employees have supported and continue to advance diversity and inclusion. In fact, in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) industry that my company, Datasite, serves, 63% of 600 global dealmakers recently said that diversity in the workplace is very important to them, and more than half acknowledged that diversity matters to their managers, executive leadership, board of directors, and clients. This is encouraging and represents progress.

Still, there’s more work to be done. Where efforts seem to come up short are in demonstrating allyship. More than 20% of respondents in the same survey said they are unsure of how to show allyship with people from diverse backgrounds, citing fears about how to engage appropriately as the biggest factor holding them back.

As Pride Month kicks off this week, now is a great time for leaders and individuals to think about ways to be a successful ally at work and in our communities. Some steps will take time and effort and may need to be part of ongoing discussions and programs, not just performative support. But for the organizations and leaders that pursue them, there will be benefits. Following are some ideas to show allyship now and throughout the year.

Set and maintain standards. To create and maintain a sense of belonging, it helps to understand what expectations are, and what good looks like from the beginning. For companies and organizations this may mean creating a code of conduct and values for which the organization stands. At times, it may also include calling out others on how they can do better, but always coming from a place of discussion and understanding.

Show how inclusion programing is making an impact. As a fast-growing technology company, attracting and retaining top talent is a particularly important component to our outlook and success. Yet the competition for talent is fierce, especially for technology skills and amid a labor shortage. To stand out today, businesses must not only implement programs that encourage tolerance and a sense of belonging, but also show key performance indicators that reflect representation across all levels of the organization. At Datasite, we recognize the contributions and importance of the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse groups through company-wide educational programs on key social issues, such as gender equity, bringing your whole self to work, mental health and volunteerism. Programs like this can help organizations demonstrate their commitment to supporting welcoming workplaces. In turn, when employees feel accepted in their environment, organizations are more likely to have engaged employees, better productivity and higher performance. As evidence, employee satisfaction scores at Datasite increased to 84% in 2022 from 71% in 2019, in part because of an increased focus on culture, including DE&I, while revenue over the same time period increased by 37%.

Follow the lead of diverse peers and make the conversation a continuous process. More than 80% of people globally who identify as LGBTQ+ withhold that information from all or most of the people in their lives. Allies are important because they can provide a voice to those afraid to speak up. Listen to their stories and experiences and follow their lead. One way to do this within a business is by establishing diversity and inclusion councils, comprised of employees from all regions, functions and backgrounds. Councils can help provide insights, outreach and awareness on the importance of diversity and inclusivity, as well as provide practical advice on ways to give support, such as sharing how and why to use correct pronouns at work, or a list of LGBTQ+ non-profits to consider supporting. The Datasite Diversity and Inclusion Council also maintains online resources that any employee can access to learn more on a particular topic.

Stay on top of current and proposed diversity requirements and regulations. Investor and stakeholder pressures are continuing to push companies toward greater diversity. Late last year, two of the world’s largest asset management firms added diversity targets for boards at companies in which they are invested, requiring them to be at least 30% diverse and contain at least one member from an under-represented group. This year in April, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced rules requiring listed companies to disclose diversity targets on their boards and executive management and state whether they met the targets and if they haven’t, explain why.

We still have a long way to go to before inclusion and diversity are embraced by all, but it’s clear there are tools and tactics we can incorporate individually and collectively to stamp out discrimination and ensure we have workplaces where employees feel seen and connected. Creating and sustaining inclusive communities is part of a long game, but with Pride Month upon us, it’s also a good time to step up and show some allyship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.