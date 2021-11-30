How to Scale a Multimillion-Dollar Business Without Investment: Lessons From a Founder Who’s Done it Twice

There’s a cultural perception that if you want to make it as an entrepreneur, you need to be building the next unicorn startup—and you need the backing of investors in order to do so.

Having built two multimillion-dollar businesses without taking a dollar of capital, I can tell you that’s simply not true. There are plenty of business opportunities out there, and it’s possible to scale a great many of them by bootstrapping.

If you’re interested in following this startup road-less-traveled, here are some of the strategies that have helped my companies scale efficiently and affordably.

1. Choose the Right Kind of Business for Bootstrapping

I’ll start by mentioning that bootstrapping only works for certain types of companies. When choosing or assessing a business idea, you want to pay attention to the barriers to entry, the amount of competition in the space, and the time it will take to generate your first dollar.

We didn’t walk into starting our second company with a clear idea—we just knew we missed being entrepreneurs after the acquisition of our first company, Imagine Easy Solutions. As we were analyzing the market and searching for potential opportunities, we targeted spaces that we felt were underdeveloped and therefore didn’t have high competition. We knew we wanted a business with minimal infrastructure needs, leading to low startup costs.

On top of that, we were looking for something that we felt could generate meaningful revenue within a year or two. Your timeline may be different, but regardless, you’ll want to make sure your bootstrapped company can make money relatively quickly so that it’s viable for you and you’ll have cash to invest back into the business.

For us, the gaming industry checked all of these boxes. On the flip side, if the idea you’re set on requires a lot of initial capital, is in a saturated industry that requires you to scale fast to compete, or seems like it will take some time to turn a profit, you may want to consider seeking investment (or reconsider whether that’s the business you want to start).

2. Test Strategies Before You Invest

When you’re bootstrapping, all of your resources are limited: your funds, obviously, but also your time, given you don’t have millions to hire top talent. You want to get the most bang out of every bit of work that you do or technology you build. That’s why one of my core philosophies for bootstrapping businesses is to always look for low-impact ways to test ideas before building them.

For instance, let’s say you have a new product feature in mind. You could spend millions of dollars and months of your precious runway building it—only to find out that a mere 1% of your users actually want to use it. (This isn’t a hypothetical—this is a lesson I learned the expensive way when bootstrapping my first company.)

To avoid that, my co-founder and I now implement painted door tests for every idea we have. Basically, this involves creating a dummy version of the product or feature we’re thinking about—like a fake button, landing page, or signup form—and seeing how many users engage with it. If it gets a lot of traction, then we work on fully building it out, knowing that we’re throwing our weight behind the right thing. If not, we’ve saved a lot of money (and grief) and can quickly move onto testing the next idea.

3. Make Acquisitions to Accelerate Growth

Acquiring other companies may seem like something you do after your company has seen some success, but we’ve found it to be a critical strategy for helping us scale, particularly when it comes to customer acquisition.

Think about it this way: SEO is such a powerful customer acquisition strategy because it’s scalable—once you achieve strong search engine ranking, you’re acquiring new users at little cost. Building authority from scratch takes a lot of time, but if you buy an established brand, it allows you to jump the process and accelerate your SEO growth very meaningfully. And, as a bonus, you’re removing the competition and instead turning it into an asset for your business.

The best part is, buying another company doesn’t have to be as financially out of reach as you might think. For one, you don’t necessarily need to snag the top site in the space to see results. Aiming for the number ten or 15 site could be much more affordable and still give you a great springboard for growing your authority.

It’s also worth considering creative financing options. For instance, in our recent acquisition of I’m a Puzzle, we paid a small amount upfront and then agreed that a portion of the revenue will continue going to the founder until we hit a certain revenue target. People assume that founders always want a straight buyout, but many times they’re open to other arrangements—which can make it much more affordable.

4. Be Patient and Persistent

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that you may need to adjust your expectations when scaling a company without investment. Again, you’re not trying to build the next unicorn here. It might take you longer than companies that have outside money pouring into them, and you might end up with a lower valuation.

But I’d argue that growing a bootstrapped business to $50 or $100 million on your own is a better outcome than exiting at a much higher valuation—then immediately handing most of that gain over to your investors.

Stay patient with your steady growth, keep working on lean strategies to push you forward, and celebrate every little win, knowing that this success is all yours.

