How To Save on the Bills You Forget About

Being an adult means having a lot of bills to pay. Despite paying them on a monthly, quarterly or bi-annual basis, some are always going to take you by surprise.

Major recurring expenses, such as your mortgage (or rent), car payment, childcare costs and credit card bills are likely always at the top of your mind. However, smaller bills can be easier to forget about, even when you never miss their deadlines.

Receiving a bill you forgot about is never fun, especially if you have to reconfigure your budget for the rest of the month to pay it. While you likely won’t have the ability — or desire — to completely eliminate these bills, there are ways to lower them.

Want to minimize these often overlooked bills? Keep reading to learn how to do it.

Cable and Internet

The average household pays $83.35 per month for cable television and $66.66 per month for the internet, according to CableTV.com. Kendall Meade, CFP, a financial planner at SoFi, said you can lower your bill by shopping around with different providers, opting for a lower tier service with your current provider or purchasing your modem instead of renting it.

You also can create even more savings by cutting cable and using streaming services or getting free media from your local library, Meade said.

But, she added, “It is important to note here that if you have too many streaming services this can also add up, so be sure to limit the amount.”

Cell Phone

If you feel like your cell phone bill is too high, you’re likely not alone. The average monthly cell phone bill is $157, according to J.D. Power.

“Some easier ways to cut down on your cell phone bill include setting up auto payment to receive a discount [if applicable] and [not] insuring your phone,” Meade said.

If you’re willing to invest more time to the cause, she recommended shopping around to other cell phone providers, swapping your existing plan to a cheaper one or considering a prepaid provider.

Insurance

It’s a necessity, but insurance isn’t cheap.

The national average cost of car insurance is $1,601 per year, according to a Forbes Advisor analysis. On top of that, the average annual employee contribution for employer-sponsored health insurance is $1,643 — per enrolled employee — according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

To lower your insurance costs, Meade recommended shopping around, potentially bundling services and setting up autopay.

Utilities

Bills such as water, electricity and trash are essential, but they can add up fast. For example, as of 2021, the average monthly electric bill in the U.S. was $121 — averaging 886 kilowatt-hours — according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Some easier ways to lower your utility bills include unplugging unused devices, turning lights off when leaving a room, dialing down your hot water heater and always washing full loads of laundry in cold water,” Meade said.

If you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of comfort, she recommended lowering the thermostat in the winter and raising it in the summer.

“Dropping the temperature by 10-15 degrees at night in the winter can reduce your heating bill by 10%,” she said.

Beyond that, Prof. Michael Collins of Endicott College suggested checking for water conservation programs or discounts for conserving water in your local area.

“These programs can help reduce your water, trash and sewage bill without sacrificing quality,” he said.

Additionally, Collins, who is also the founder and CEO of WinCap Financial, advised installing devices that can help manage your water usage, such as low-flow toilets, showerheads and faucet aerators.

“These devices can help reduce your water use and reduce your monthly water bill,” he said.

He also recommended double-checking your utility bill to make sure the square footage of your property is accurately noted.

“This will ensure that you are only billed for the services you are using and will help you save money,” he said.

Collins also suggested conserving alternative water sources — e.g., rainwater harvesting, greywater systems or water-saving fixtures — as this can help reduce your water consumption.

As you can see, if you’re willing to put in a little time and effort, you can lower the cost of many bills you often overlook. While this won’t eliminate these expenses, it will make them easier to squeeze into a budget you’ve configured without them.

