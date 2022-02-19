How to Save Money on Tax Prep Fees With Your Chase Credit Card

It's time to start thinking about taxes. As you gather your financial documents and begin to prepare your 2021 tax return, you may be concerned about tax prep and filing costs. But if you're a Chase cardholder, you can save money on tax prep fees by taking advantage of discounts. Here's what you need to know.

Chase cardmembers can use Chase Offers to save money when paying for products and services from top retailers. This discount program can be accessed via the Chase website or Chase mobile app. You can browse available offers to find deals that appeal to you. New offers are added frequently, so it's a good idea to check in often.

Once you activate an offer and meet the offer terms by using your Chase credit card to make an eligible purchase, you will earn money back in the form of a credit card statement. You can easily save money on in-store and online purchases.

If you have yet to do your taxes, you should browse available Chase Offers to see if you can save money when filing your return.

Don't miss these deals:

TaxAct: Get $7 back on a TaxAct purchase. This offer expires on March 16, 2022.

Get $7 back on a TaxAct purchase. This offer expires on March 16, 2022. TurboTax: Get $10 back on an Intuit TurboTax purchase. This offer expires on April 18, 2022.

Chase Offers can be targeted and may vary from one card to another. You may not see these offers available or see different offer terms than what's listed above. You must first activate the offers to use these deals.

If you don't have a Chase card but are in the market for a new rewards credit card, here's a list of the best Chase credit cards.

Other ways to save on taxes with Chase Offers

In addition to the above Chase Offers, you can save money another way.

If you plan to use TurboTax to file your taxes, you're in luck. Chase customers can take advantage of a discount link to save money on the cost of their federal tax return filing fees.

Visit TurboTax's Chase Offers page to save up to $15 at checkout. You'll see discounted rates for each online tax preparation product. Discounts range from $5 to $15 depending on the TurboTax product you choose.

Are you looking to maximize your savings? You can activate the above TurboTax Chase Offer and use Chase's discounted link together to save even more money when filing your tax return.

Tax prep doesn't have to be expensive

Most of us have to file tax returns every year. But that doesn't mean we have to pay expensive fees to prepare our taxes. There are other ways to save money, and some taxpayers may even qualify for free tax preparation services. Why spend more money than you have to?

These resources may help you spend less:

Online tax software offers a convenient way to file your taxes. If you have yet to file your 2021 tax return, check our best free tax software list.

