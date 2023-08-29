How To Save For Retirement In Your 40s

Your 40s are a great time to save for retirement. You have career experience. You have life experience. And you still have 20-plus years to earn compound returns.

Gen Xers and late millennials are largely on the right track. More than half have saved at least $50,000 for retirement, according to the 23rd edition of the Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers. More than a quarter have saved at least $250,000.

Then again, 9% of all workers have nothing saved. You’re also in good company if you’ve saved less than $25k. Wherever you are now, there are strategies to help you enter your 50s feeling more financially prepared for retirement.

Push Your Peak Earning Potential

Most people don’t enjoy changing jobs. There’s the devil you know, and then there’s updating your resume on a Sunday afternoon and sacrificing lunch breaks for screening interviews.

The thing is, the average salary increase when changing jobs is 14.8% according to Zippia—and what better time to get those increases than during your 40s, when you’re approaching your peak earning years?

It may seem like your 40s are too late to do a career pivot, but you’ve still got 20 years left to work. Why not make them in an industry you find more interesting with a salary that’s worth your time? Higher earnings can make it easier to save for retirement, especially if you’re trying to make up for lost time. They’ll also boost your Social Security benefits later in life.

Changing employers could mean losing unvested stock incentives and employer matching contributions to your 401(k). If that’s the case, seeking a promotion within your company could be a better move.

If you do change companies, don’t make the costly mistake of cashing out your 401(k). Do a 401(k) rollover instead.

Review Your Retirement Portfolio and Strategy

Those pickleball paddles won’t pay for themselves. Evaluate these things to make sure your retirement savings strategy is on track.

Roth IRA Contributions

If you already opened a Roth IRA in your 20s or 30s, congrats! Keep contributing! You can save up to $6,500 in a Roth in 2023.

If you haven’t started one yet, it’s still a good idea. Roth IRAs have major benefits, including tax-free withdrawals in retirement and penalty-free withdrawals of contributions anytime. They’re not tied to your employer, which gives you more control.

High earners will need to use the backdoor Roth strategy to put money in this type of account or consider alternatives—perhaps a mega-backdoor Roth via your 401(k), or after-tax contributions to a traditional IRA.

Balance Pre-tax and Post-Tax Savings

What percentage of your savings is in pre-tax accounts like traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and 403(b)s? What percentage is in post-tax accounts like Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s? Consider changing how much you contribute to each type of retirement account if you want to shift the balance.

Since your 40s are most likely your peak earning years, you may want to contribute more to accounts that reduce your taxable income.

Maximize Your 401(k)

Are you getting your full employer matching contribution? If you have a workplace retirement plan that offers this benefit, make sure you know how to get the maximum. Prioritize at least getting your employer match and increasing your contributions up to the maximum. In 2023, employees can defer up to $22,500 from their salaries in 2023 to contribute to a 401(k) or 403(b).

This may mean re-evaluating your spending in big and small ways. A $6 latte on its own won’t make a big difference in your budget, but a $6 latte, $6 egg bites, $12 lunch and $20 dinner followed by a $15 bar tab every work day still adds up to mindless spending and missed savings. Downsizing your biggest expenses like your housing costs and transportation costs can give you plenty of room to increase your savings rate.

Asset Allocation

Look at your overall asset allocation across all your retirement accounts. What percentage of your money is invested in stocks vs. bonds? How much idle cash do you have? Are you taking an appropriate level of risk for your age and personality? If you don’t know the answers, you need to figure them out. You can also get help from a fee-only fiduciary financial planner.

Investment Fees

If you’ve been in the same mutual funds since your 20s, you might be paying far higher investment fees than you need to. An expense ratio of 0.60% might have seemed good in the mid-aughts, but now you can pay next to nothing with the best S&P 500 index funds and even the best target-date funds. Your losses from fees compound over time, so it’s worth keeping them as low as possible.

Prioritize Your Retirement Over College Savings

If you have kids, they’re the center of your universe. You sweat through their sweltering swim meets. You watch Bluey instead of Bridgerton.

One thing you should not sacrifice for your kids is your retirement, if you can help it. Your family can take out student loans, but it can’t take out loans for retirement. Depending on your age, if you’ve properly planned for retirement you may even be able to take a back seat to contributions and instead direct that income to covering tuition when your kids hit their college years.

You’re not a terrible parent if you ask your child to work for their first car, cover their college tuition, take sack lunches to school or keep using last year’s smartphone.

You can save for your future while giving your kids what they need today: stability, safety, empathy and age-appropriate responsibilities. Teach them how to earn their wants. Save your money for an Alaskan cruise, an adjustable bed and the dental work Medicare doesn’t cover.

Revisit Life Insurance Coverage

Life insurance gets more expensive as you age. Your 40s are a good opportunity to make sure you have enough life insurance to protect your spouse or partner’s quality of life through retirement—and vice versa—if either of you should die young.

Don’t just consider lost income: Factor in lost employment benefits, homemaking, caretaking, household management, child care, pet care and end-of-life expenses for medical bills and a funeral.

This is not a suggestion to purchase life insurance with an investment component. The additional costs will not help you save for retirement. But you can consider the premiums on a term life insurance policy, an investment in your loved ones’ retirement security.

Alternatively, if you’ve been saving for retirement for decades, you may not need life insurance at all. Your Roth IRA balance will go tax-free to your heirs and is likely more than enough to cover your final expenses. Your retirement accounts will become your spouse’s and may be more than enough for them to retire as a single person.

Sit down and determine what insurance coverage you actually need based on your individual situation.

Conclusion

Many younger people dread turning 40. What they don’t know is that your 40s can be pretty great. There’s way less pressure to be cool. You become less self-conscious and communicate more authentically. Acetaminophen, antidepressants and antacids still solve most of your health problems. And you have enough perspective to know that a 5% annual inflation rate is not a crisis.

Your life and your finances may be more stable, too—though illness, divorce or a career change might mean you’re not where you thought you’d be. Wherever you are, though, envisioning a future where work is optional can motivate you to take steps toward saving more for retirement in your 40s.

