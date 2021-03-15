Working time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1-3 hours, depending upon how much replacement is needed

Skill level: Moderate

Project cost: $100 or less

Whether junior’s fastball still can’t find the strike zone or your vinyl siding has started to crack in places, learning how to replace vinyl siding is a relatively simple process. The toughest part of replacing vinyl siding is matching your siding with the replacement piece. Here is the easiest way to color-match and successfully replace your vinyl siding.

When To Replace Vinyl Siding

Vinyl siding can sustain dings and dents over time—or even worse, begin to crack. In other instances, it might be time for vinyl siding replacement if a homeowner is doing extensive renovations or wants to change the color of their house.

It’s important to consider a region’s climate when choosing a time to replace vinyl siding. Vinyl siding will expand and contract depending on the temperature, so the best time to replace vinyl siding is in the spring or early summer during moderate temperatures.

How To Match Vinyl Siding

Finding out how to match replacement vinyl siding with existing siding is a task in itself, but it can be done. Take the broken vinyl siding piece to a paint store to get the color-matched. Apply a coat of acrylic primer and a coat of acrylic house paint to match the color of the house siding. If you know who manufactured the siding, you can try to match the color by checking with the manufacturer.

Safety Considerations

Depending on the extent of the vinyl siding replacement project and how high the damage extends, you’ll want a ladder and follow safety guidelines. Gloves can be helpful when pulling old siding away.

Tools

Zip tool

Pry bar

Hammer

Utility knife

Materials

Vinyl siding

Nails

Instructions

1. Remove Old Vinyl Siding

Start fixing damaged vinyl siding by removing the broken piece. Use a zip tool (a small metal bar tool, angled so it can reach under siding to lock or unlock where siding interlocks with the nailing flange attached to the house) and start at the end of the damaged vinyl siding. Slide the zip tool under the vinyl siding until it hooks the bottom lip. Pull the zip tool down and out to unhook the vinyl siding and pull the siding up to loosen it.

If the whole piece isn’t damaged, the damaged piece can be cut out with a utility knife.

2. Remove Nails From Siding

Slide a pry bar behind the vinyl siding to pop out the nails holding the piece on. While doing so, keep the siding above the piece in place with your elbow.

3. Add New Vinyl Siding

Slide the new vinyl siding piece into place by pushing up until the lower lip locks into the piece below it. Once it’s locked in, start hammering 1-¼-inch roofing nails into the nailing flange. Place the nail in the center of the flange but do not drive the nail all the way in. Leave about 1/32 of an inch to allow for expansion and contraction of vinyl siding.

Lock the new vinyl siding piece into place with a zip tool. Like with removing vinyl siding, start at one end of the piece and pull the lip down. Twist the zip tool slightly to force the leading edge down. Slide the zip tool along and snap the vinyl siding into place by pushing down on it.

When To Call a Pro

If you don’t have the time, don’t feel comfortable or have a project bigger than one piece of vinyl siding to replace, you might want to call a pro to do the job. Siding replacement costs between $3 to $11 per square foot for a pro to do the job.

