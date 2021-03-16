How To Repair Laminate Flooring

Working time: 2 to 3 hours, depending on severity of damage

If your laminate flooring isn’t completely trashed or outdated (bowing in the middle of the room, for example), it may be possible to repair it rather than rip it up and replace it completely. Repairing laminate flooring is generally quick and easy. If the damage is significant, it might be time to replace the flooring altogether, which is more pricey, but not more difficult.

When To Repair Laminate Flooring

It’s time to consider replacing a plank in your laminate flooring when there’s significant damage to the surface—this might include a chip, divot or large scratch. Curled or raised edges or bowing of a plank also warrant replacement and may indicate water or other damage. It may be possible to replace only the damaged area without having to replace the entire flooring.

Some damage to laminate flooring is correctable without replacing any of the planks. Repair kits can improve the appearance of shallow scratches. If the finish on the whole floor is looking a little dull, apply a stain and clear finish to brighten things up.

Safety Considerations

Whenever you’re working with a power tool or sharp edge, use shatterproof eye protection and a tough set of gloves. Also, be careful not to cut yourself on the sharp edges of broken laminate pieces.

Tools

Pencil

Hammer

Straightedge

Chisel

Circular saw

Safety glasses

Utility knife

Pliers

Weights

Materials

Masking tape

Wood glue

Cleaning solvent

Extra flooring

Instructions

1. Decide to Repair or Replace

Repairs are usually less time-consuming and expensive than replacing the entire floor, but if you feel like it’s time for a change and have some extra money, replacement is always an option.

If the surface only has small, shallow scratches (from your dog’s claws or dragging furniture across the room) consider purchasing a laminate floor scratch repair kit. If we’re talking about brightening the whole room with a stain or gloss job, not only will you be cheering everyone up, but you’ll extend the life of your floor and add some bounce to your step.

TIP: If your steps are actually bouncy, this could indicate deeper damage. Call a contractor if your floor is bowed.

2. If Replacement, Decide How Much to Replace

Decide which planks need replacement. Should you pull it all up and start from scratch? If it’s just a plank or two, look through your closet or basement or garage. If you need more material than you have in storage and the manufacturer doesn’t produce the same design anymore, you may end up needing to replace the entire thing.

3. Disassemble, If Necessary

If the damaged plank is close to the edge of the floor, it may be possible to partially disassemble the floor instead of pulling out the saw. The groove side (the last row that was installed) is the place to begin disassembly.

If this isn’t known, the best way to verify is to get a look at the edge of the planks by removing the baseboard and/or quarter-round trim. The grooved end should have a slot for the tongue on it. Be careful removing the baseboard; if painted to the wall, the baseboard may damage the wall’s finish. Use a boxcutter to carefully separate the baseboard from the wall if this is the case.

If the damaged plank is close to the disassembly side of the floor—usually two or three planks away maximum—disassembly shouldn’t take too long.

Removing the first plank is typically the biggest challenge—use a tool to apply pressure to the surface of the plank (a grout float may work well because of the friction the surface creates with the plank) and force it lengthwise to unlock the end joints. Then force sideways to release it from the plank next to it. Be careful not to pry the plank too high and risk snapping the tongue off the neighboring plank.

Follow the same procedure to continue removing planks until the one needing replacement is reached. Once there, fit in the new piece of laminate and replace the rest of the floor. See our guide on installing laminate flooring for instructions on installation.

4. Remove the Center of the Planks

The next step is to start cutting out any planks that are in need of replacement. It’s possible to further damage the floors or cause injury to yourself or others if you’re not comfortable with a saw. If so, just say “no” and hire a professional.

The easiest place to start is cutting out the center of a plank. Draw a line approximately 1.5” from all four edges of the plank. Use a ⅜” drill bit to drill a relief hole at each corner of the plank and the corners of the cutting line in the center part of the plank.

WARNING: Do not drill too deep; if a drill goes through the subfloor and happens to hit a plumbing or electrical line, chaotic, you may risk electric shock.

Set the cutting depth on the circular saw slightly deeper than the depth of the flooring (not the subfloor.) Use the circular saw to cut along the hand-drawn line, from relief hole to relief hole.

5. Cut to the Corners and Remove Remaining Pieces

Next, use the circular saw to cut from the now-removed center of the plank out to the corner of the plank being removed. Also cut a relief from the center of the plank to the seam of each plank. Use the chisel to break out the uncut portions of the plank and remove all remaining pieces.

6. Remove the Bottom Lip on the New Plank

Each plank has a groove on one end and one side and a tongue on the other end and the other side. This is what makes laminate flooring so cool. But the planks need to be lined up accordingly.

The bottom lip of both grooves and one tongue need to be cut off before the new plank can be installed. To do this, score the tongue with a box cutter/utility knife and snap it off with pliers. Use the blade to shave off any remaining pieces. Always cut away from your body, fingers and face.

7. Replace Glued Planks, Remove Excess Glue and Wait

Put a bead of wood glue on all four edges of the new plank. The glued tongue of the new plank will need to be inserted into the groove of the existing flooring first. The plank itself can then be set in place. Excess glue should be removed and weights placed on the plank until the glue has dried (per manufacturer recommendations.)

When to Call a Pro

If you are working in a house that has settled and has dramatically uneven floors, you may want to have an experienced set of eyes evaluate whether the laminate will continue to sustain damage.

If you’re looking at repairing a significant area of flooring or a repair in a complicated space with tight spaces that will make working more difficult or less safe, someone more experienced with solving those sorts of problems may save you a lot of headaches.

