How To Recover From Your Holiday Spending Hangover

The holiday season is typically filled with cheer and warm wishes. But that good cheer can trick even the most diligent of people into getting a little too comfortable with their finances. Holiday spending can quickly get out of hand, especially now that it’s easier than ever to purchase almost anything—from home or while on the go—with the click of a button.

Fast forward a few weeks past those holiday festivities, and you could be experiencing a hangover. It’s not quite the same as how you may have felt the day after overindulging at the annual office party, though. This hangover impacts your wallet: It’s the aftermath of overspending during the holidays.

Shoppers spent an average of $312 on gifts and decorations in the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone, according to National Retail Federation estimates. Overall, the trade organization anticipates consumers will have spent almost $1,000 this holiday season, with about $650 of that amount going toward gifts.

And during this particularly difficult year, you may be surprised at how easy it is to go overboard on holiday spending.

Got a bunch of credit card bills now that the presents have been unwrapped? Went above and beyond on food and drink fixings for what was supposed to be your scaled-down holiday celebration?

It’s time to get back on track.

Why We Overspend During the Holidays

While managing your holiday spending may seem like a simple issue, that’s not actually the case, says Amanda Clayman, a financial therapist and Prudential’s financial wellness advocate.

“It turns out to be a really complex and very deep kind of event in our lives, that has a lot of meaning and is fraught with peril,” she says of holiday shopping. It’s not just about checking items off a list. Rather, we’re trying to find a way to represent an emotional relationship through a material object.

We’re expected to demonstrate how well we know someone and do it thoughtfully or creatively, and at a price point that’s appropriate for our financial situation.

And we don’t just make that effort once during the holidays—we do it with most of our relationships during the same short time period. If you get overwhelmed by all the gift-giving decisions you need to make and want to make the process easier on yourself, Clayman says the easiest corner to cut is often financial. Thus, instead of sticking to your budget, you let yourself spend more than you planned just so you can mark the task complete.

Awareness can help you catch yourself in the act of overspending, Clayman says, but it’s not a guarantee that you’ll hop back into your good habits immediately.

How to Get Yourself Back on Track

Even if your finances were thriving during the season, you can still expect to experience a bit of a holiday hangover.

“There’s a lot of excitement and novelty around the holidays, and so there’s a normal letdown period that’s going to exist,” once the festive lights go back into storage, Clayman says. “Expect a little bit of a mood dip after the holidays, and try to be gentle with yourself as you go through this process,” she says.

Clayman recommends regularly reviewing your credit card transactions through the holiday season, so—when your statement comes in January—you aren’t surprised by the total.

But if you haven’t kept track of your holiday spending and are shocked when the bills arrive, give yourself space to observe before you react, Clayman advises.

Instead of telling yourself you’ll never again be able to spend money because you’ll be in debt forever, take a step back. “Look at the balance and say, ‘That’s all I’m going to do with this [information] this week,’” she says. Take note of whatever feelings arise; then let them settle down until a time a few days later that you’ve designated for taking action.

While you’re in that phase of absorbing the seasonal shock, look up your interest rate for any credit cards you used, says Mike Kinane, head of U.S. bankcards at TD Bank. Kinane says most people have a general idea of their interest rates, but it’s important to understand the terms for each card you have in front of you when it’s time to start thinking through your repayment options.

Create a Sustainable Budget

Giving yourself that time to process what you’re facing can help you plan a response that works for you, instead of making a post-holiday budget that’s so stringent that it’s destined for failure.

Clayman compares it to a swinging pendulum. “During the holiday run-up, we’re swinging the pendulum all the way into [being] permissive, impulsive, generous, optimistic,” she says. Then after the holidays, the pendulum can swing all the way back in the other direction, with an overly strict budget and ambitious payment plan.

“But our goal, when it comes to financial behavior, is not to have these giant swings,” Clayman says, but instead to live somewhere closer to the middle most of the time.

When you’re crafting your post-holiday budget, don’t try to scrimp and save every single penny to put it toward your debt. Strive to create a plan that considers any expenses you have coming up in the first few months of the year, balancing those obligations with your debt payoff goal.

“We never want to use our budget or our cash flow management as a form of punishment,” Clayman says, instead encouraging sustainable long-term financial adjustments. The feeling you’re trying to get back if you’re recovering from holiday overspending is safety and control, she explains, and you can achieve that without going to extremes.

How to Pay Off Your Holiday Debt ASAP

Gradual progress can help you get your budget back to normal, but you may be able to accelerate that process.

The best thing you can do to speed things up is to find room in your budget to pay more than the minimum monthly payment, says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “The minimum payment isn’t designed to get you out of debt quickly,” he says. “If you can pay even $10 or $15 more than the minimum, it helps. It won’t get you out of debt in a month or two, but it will accelerate the process.”

Getting out of debt quicker saves you money in the long run: “You may have to make some adjustments and tighten your belt in other areas,” says McClary, but that short-term sacrifice is worth it.

To make even faster progress, check your existing credit cards for balance transfer offers with a zero-interest promotional period, Kinane says. If you know it’ll take you several months to pay off your balance, but you can eliminate interest payments, “You’ve just knocked out a significant cost of that balance,” he says. “It’s one of the easiest things that consumers can do,” if you have good credit, to reduce your stress as you get back on track.

A balance transfer offer could be especially useful if you opened a retail credit card during the holidays. While these cards can offer big up-front perks and discounts for shoppers, they often have some of the highest interest rates, which can cancel out your initial savings.

Since balance transfer offers usually involve an initial fee, make sure that amount doesn’t wipe out the cost savings you can expect to enjoy by not paying interest. And make sure you have a plan to pay off the entire amount before that promotional period ends, in order to avoid paying additional interest or an accrued interest penalty. It’s important to know how to use balance transfers wisely.

If none of your current cards have compelling offers but you have good credit, opening a new credit card may allow you to transfer your balance to a card that has a lower (or zero, for an introductory period) interest rate than the one on which you made your charges.

An unsecured personal loan might be another way to reduce the cost of paying back your balance. The best personal loans have rates starting at about 4%—far more attractive than the 13% to 20% (or more) that’s typical for a rewards credit card.

If you don’t want to play the balance transfer game or open a new line of credit, call your credit card issuer and request to have your interest rate lowered, advises McClary. If you’re a customer in good standing, you may be able to reduce your interest by a few points, which could help you save along the way.

One more option to consider: Will you get a tax refund in the spring? While it may be more satisfying in the long term to be able to put that money toward savings or a rainy day, using all or part of your refund to pay down your debt could help you get back to those goals more quickly.

Start Thinking About Holiday 2021

January and February offer a great opportunity to take stock of what you spent to help you prepare for next year, Kinane says, especially if this pandemic year has been an unusual one for your holiday plans.

While you may have seen savings by not having to purchase plane tickets to visit family, you may have turned around and used those savings on gifts or other indulgences. “It’s trading one expense for another,” Kinane says.

You’ll want to take those adjustments into consideration before making a holiday budget for 2021. Whether you save in a dedicated “holiday” savings account or not, you’ll be able to lean on your financial confidence and increased awareness next winter—instead of letting the novelty of the holidays take over.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.