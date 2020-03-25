By Brett Owens

1929, 2008 and, now, 2020.

WeaEURtmve only seen this level of aEURoeselling pressureaEUR three times since 1900. A limited sample size, sure, but weaEURtmre in ominous company. Anything and everything has been dumped in a panic liquidation to raise cash.

We saw a similar aEURoeglobal margin callaEUR in late 2008. A yearaEURtms worth of selling crescendoed into a financial crisis grand finale that would eventually conclude in March 2009.

The good news then? If you held tight or, better yet, bought through the panic, you eventually did quite well. LetaEURtms take the worst day of that year. On October 15, 2008, the S&P 500 slid 9% in one day. If you bought then, you needed a strong stomach because it continued to decline (with high volatility) for a few more months. But buyers were ultimately rewarded. They earned 23.9% returns in just one yearaEUR"one that included the early 2009 slide:

A aEURoeClose Your Eyes and BuyaEUR MomentaEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.