How To Really Know If A Crypto Investment Is Right For You

By Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, CEO and Founder, Allnodes

Since cryptocurrency is an asset class that does not correlate with traditional stocks and bonds, adding it to an investment portfolio will only diversify it further. But what type of investment to choose will depend entirely on the investor's level of risk and expected returns.

Most cryptocurrencies are available only through direct investing. In other words, you have to get onto a crypto exchange to purchase them. But indirect investments are also accessible for the more known crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. For example, you can now invest in Bitcoin indirectly through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or purchase options on futures. It might be an easier and safer route for some investors than buying assets on cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently, there are two such ETFs in the US (ProShares and Van Eck's Bitcoin Strategy ETFs) and many more in Canada and Europe that a U.S. investor can access with the help of a broker. Ether and Bitcoin Futures are available on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Level of Risk

Investing in cryptocurrencies is considered a risky endeavor. Therefore, a general rule of thumb is to invest only what you can lose. But individual levels of risk tend to vary, rooted in investors' long-term financial goals.

Blockchain ETFs are less risky types of investments and are great for novice investors. Blockchain ETFs invest in companies involved in blockchain innovation or futures and options tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies' performance. There are fees associated with these funds since they are professionally managed, and you won't actually own the coin. On the other hand, these are regulated investments on regulated and familiar exchanges which can appeal to new or passive-strategy investors.

For a seasoned investor, Bitcoin or Ether Futures might be a way to go. Futures allow investors to bet on the price of assets. However, this type of investment carries a lot more risk than a passive ETF.

The main advantage of owning digital assets (direct investment), is the ability to trade. However, trading carries the highest risk and requires a strong understanding of best trading practices, platforms, and strategies.

If you are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies directly, but tend to be more risk-averse, the best option is to keep long-term crypto investments off the exchange on a hardware wallet. This prevents you from trading on centralized exchanges, but it also limits your risk related to errors on these exchanges and hacking that, although rarely, still happen sometimes.

Buying cryptocurrencies directly is among the riskiest avenues. However, even here, strategies exist for minimizing such risk to a degree. To start, it is important to research the crypto exchange you want to join, making sure it is compliant within your jurisdiction, has positive reviews, good customer support, easy withdrawal options, and strong security features. Better yet, is to have a few accounts on the best-performing platforms.

Equally important is to pay close attention to what is happening on the market as well as with prospective investment assets. The crypto market tends to overreact to news, celebrity tweets, and some coins may hype unexpectedly, followed by sudden and sharp price declines. Where you get your information is also paramount. Many novice investors fall prey to scams when they enter Telegram and Discord groups for cryptocurrencies they purchase, where impersonators, posing as admins, con people out of their funds. So, it is imperative always to stay vigilant and never give out any personal information, including private keys and mnemonic phrases, to one’s digital wallet.

Another advantage of buying cryptocurrencies directly is the potential for various incentives available to crypto investors for numerous blockchain projects that generate additional income regardless of the coin's price movement. Collectively labeled as passive income, these are interest rates for lenders on Dapps (Decentralized Applications), shares from exchange transaction fees for liquidity providers on DEXes(Decentralized Exchanges), yield farming income for staking on DeFi protocols (Decentralized Finance), and sales of digital art or NFTs. These financial avenues didn't exist before, and they're hard to ignore. But as always, some of these additional earnings are riskier than others.

Expected Returns

When it comes to individual expected returns, either from direct or indirect investment in cryptocurrencies, there are no guarantees of any kind. Stories of overnight riches that we often hear in the news are borderline fictional or, at the very most equivalent to the number of people winning a lottery. So, the best way to approach crypto investing is to remain realistic, gradually, and cautiously accumulating growth. Don't invest on credit, and don't invest more than you can stomach.

When the demand is strong, it is not unusual to see some coin prices gain substantial momentum. So, taking out profit on a regular basis is a good investment strategy.

When investing directly, diversifying the crypto investment portfolio is an additional step an investor can take to mitigate risk and increase their chances for higher returns. Cryptocurrencies represent many blockchains with use cases in over 50 industries. One can diversify by blockchain sector or by cryptocurrency type. Some projects value privacy, transactions, smart contracts, NTFs, and some crypto assets are not even blockchains but rather some other fascinating technology.

Adding cryptocurrency to your portfolio is a good idea. It may diversify and hedge your investments against inflation. But, healthy investment habits start with understanding what you are investing in. So, enjoy learning more about various investment strategies and styles, types of cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain projects they represent. It is an intriguing subject.

